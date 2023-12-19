Climate change is great for mosquitoes
12-18-2023

Climate change is great for mosquitoes

Earth.com staff writer

A recent study led by researchers from Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) has found that a warmer climate could lead to an increase in mosquito populations, as it becomes more difficult for their predators to control their numbers.

Climate change and mosquito populations

The researchers discovered that rising temperatures, often associated with climate change, can reduce the effectiveness of mosquito larvae predators in controlling mosquito populations.

Warmer temperatures accelerate the development time of the larvae. This, in turn, decreases the window of time available for dragonflies, their natural predators, to consume them. As a result, the study suggests that nearly twice as many mosquito larvae could reach adulthood in a warmer climate.

The researchers conducted their investigation in riverine rock pools at Belle Isle along the James River in Richmond. Even in the presence of their natural predators, warmer temperature pools were found to have a higher number of aquatic mosquito larvae.

It is important to note that the native rock pool mosquito studied in this research is not a significant disease vector. However, these findings could have implications for similar species, such as the invasive Asian rock pool mosquito, which do act as vectors for diseases like West Nile or Zika virus.

Climate, mosquitoes and disease

Lead researcher of the study, Andrew T. Davidson, Ph.D., shared his insights, saying, “We might see larger populations of everyone’s least favorite bug, mosquitoes. While the mosquito larvae we studied here are the North American rock pool mosquito, these findings likely apply to species of mosquito that do act as vectors for diseases like West Nile or even Zika virus.”

Davidson conducted this research as part of his Ph.D. program in VCU’s Center for Integrative Life Sciences Education.

The study also emphasizes the important role of predators in stabilizing ecosystems and food webs. Specifically, the researchers focused on the interactions between dragonfly nymphs and mosquito larvae.

Prior to conducting field work, the study was based on concepts of thermal physiology and short-term laboratory experiments, which generated predictive models of the relationship between predators, prey, and temperature in the field. Ultimately, the field study provided empirical evidence to validate these models in a natural environment.

In summary, this research sheds light on the impact of climate change on mosquito populations and highlights the need for further studies to better understand the consequences of rising temperatures on the spread of mosquito-borne diseases.

By uncovering the intricate predator-prey dynamics and demonstrating the influence of temperature on these interactions, this study lays the foundation for future research on effective mosquito control strategies in a changing climate.

The full study was published in the journal Ecological Society of America.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–

RELATED NEWS
12-18-2023
World's biggest iceberg, weighing one trillion tons, is floating freely in the open ocean
12-18-2023
"Forever chemicals" encourage cancer to spread around the body
12-18-2023
Scientists have 20-minute "conversation" with a humpback whale named Twain
12-18-2023
Apes recognize long-lost friends after decades
12-18-2023
Climate change is great for mosquitoes
12-18-2023
AI can predict human life events, including death
12-18-2023
Climate change outpaces the ability for trees to adapt
12-18-2023
How breathing impacts memory formation during sleep
12-18-2023
Some corals survive warming waters by 'remembering' heat waves
12-18-2023
Eating algae instead of meat products to save the planet
12-18-2023
Stunning photo of Uranus and its rings and moons captured by the Webb telescope
12-18-2023
Spending less time on social media improves your mental health
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
Contact Us
© 2023 Earth.com
All rights reserved