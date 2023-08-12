Mosquito hearing could be targeted to combat deadly diseases

The science of mosquito hearing is emerging as a key focus area for researchers aiming to combat the spread of harmful diseases, such as malaria, dengue, and yellow fever.

A new study has shown that by understanding and targeting the very mechanisms mosquitoes use to hear, we might have a powerful weapon against these disease-bearing insects.

Mosquito hearing receptors

A recent research collaboration between University College London and the University of Oldenburg has revealed details about the receptors in mosquito ears that modulate their hearing.

In the realm of mosquito biology, the ability of a male mosquito to hear the female is paramount for reproduction. Understanding this hearing mechanism could be pivotal in developing novel insecticides or techniques that disrupt their mating patterns, thereby controlling the spread of diseases they transmit.

This study, which was published in the esteemed journal Nature Communications, was focused on the role of a molecule named octopamine in mosquito hearing.

Focus of the study

Through rigorous experiments and observations, the researchers pinpointed the octopamine molecule as being crucial not only for the mosquitoes’ ability to hear but also for the detection of potential mates.

It is a well-documented fact that male mosquitoes rely on their acute auditory senses to detect the subtle buzz generated by female mosquitoes, especially within the dense and noisy swarms that materialize around dusk.

Amid the noise of hundreds of mosquitoes flying together, male mosquitoes need to fine-tune their hearing to detect the distinct flight tone of potential female mates. Yet, the specifics of how male mosquitoes have evolved to “hone their ears” for this purpose remained shrouded in mystery until now.

What the researchers discovered

The researchers investigated the genetic expressions within the mosquito ear. Their findings revealed that during swarm time, there is a pronounced peak in the expression of an octopamine receptor specifically in the male mosquito ear.

Moreover, octopamine was found to play a multifaceted role in mosquito hearing – it alters the frequency tuning of the male ear, adjusts its sound receiver’s stiffness, and initiates other mechanical changes, all amplifying the detection of the female.

Disrupting mosquito mating

The implications of this discovery are immense. As the researchers showcased, the octopaminergic system in mosquito ears can be directly targeted by insecticides. This insight holds significant promise since disrupting mosquito mating, a critical process for their survival, can effectively control disease-spreading mosquito populations.

“Octopamine receptors are of particular interest as they are highly suitable for insecticide development. We plan to harness these findings to create novel molecules for mating disruptors specifically for malaria mosquitoes,” said co-lead author Dr. Marta Andrés.

“By targeting mosquito hearing, which is essential for their reproduction, we have the potential to hinder mosquito propagation.”

Study implications

Professor Joerg Albert, also a co-lead author, reflected on the broader implications of this study: “The molecular and mechanistic complexity of mosquito hearing is truly astounding. By identifying the octopamine pathway, we’ve only just begun to understand this complex system.”

“No doubt, further research in this area will offer deeper insights into mosquito auditory functions and present us with novel strategies to control mosquito populations and mitigate human disease.”

Mosquito-borne diseases

Mosquito-borne diseases are illnesses transmitted by mosquitoes. These diseases can be serious and even life-threatening. Here are some of the more common mosquito-borne diseases:

Malaria

Caused by Plasmodium parasites, malaria is widespread in many tropical and subtropical regions.

Dengue Fever

A viral illness that can lead to severe flu-like symptoms and sometimes a more serious form called dengue hemorrhagic fever.

Zika Virus

Known to cause birth defects if contracted by pregnant women, the Zika virus can also lead to Guillain-Barré syndrome.

Chikungunya

This viral disease can cause severe joint pain and chronic symptoms.

West Nile Virus

Often mild but can lead to serious neurological diseases in some people.

Yellow Fever

A viral disease that can cause jaundice, organ failure, and death if not treated.

Japanese Encephalitis

A viral brain infection that’s prevalent in parts of Asia and the western Pacific.

St. Louis Encephalitis

Found mainly in the United States, this disease can lead to fever, headaches, nausea, and fatigue.

Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE)

A rare but severe viral infection that causes inflammation of the brain.

Lymphatic Filariasis

Also known as elephantiasis, this parasitic infection can lead to extreme swelling in the arms, legs, or genitals.

Preventing mosquito bites is essential in controlling the spread of these diseases. This can be done through the use of mosquito repellent, bed nets, and elimination of standing water where mosquitoes breed. Vaccinations and medications are also available for some of these diseases.

—-

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.