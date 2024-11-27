Concussions alter brain signals that are crucial for memory and focus

In the world of sports, the word “concussion” lurks behind every aggressive tackle or unexpected fall. This is especially true in contact sports, such as football, where the risk of incurring a concussion is ever-present.

A recent study now reveals new dimensions in our understanding of concussions and their effects on the brain.

Closer look at concussions

During recent years, we’ve seen a surge in reports flagging the potentially dangerous effects of contact sports on young, developing brains. The primary culprit? Concussions.

But what exactly are these elusive concussions? They are best described as a type of traumatic brain injury, which commonly manifests as cognitive disturbances such as difficulty with balance, memory, or concentration.

Unseen aspect of brain signals

A lot of the existing research on concussions has centered around what is known as “periodic” brain signals.

These rhythmic signals play their part in various brain functions like attention, movement, or sensory processing. However, one aspect that hasn’t been studied as deeply is the impact of concussions on non-rhythmic brain signals.

Study lead author Kevin C. Yu is a neuroscience student at Wake Forest University School of Medicine in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

“Most previous neuroscience research has focused on rhythmic brain signaling, which is also called periodic neurophysiology,” said Yu. “On the other hand, aperiodic neurophysiology refers to brain signals that are not rhythmic.”

Background noise in brain scans

While often dismissed as “background noise” in brain scans, recent studies indicate that aperiodic activity might be crucial in brain functionality.

“Despite being often overlooked, aperiodic activity is important because it reflects brain cortical excitability,” explained study senior author Dr. Christopher T. Whitlow, Meschan Distinguished Professor, and Enterprise Chair of Radiology at Wake Forest University School of Medicine.

Essentially, cortical excitability is how the brain’s nerve cells respond to stimulation. It’s pretty important, as it is involved in cognitive functions such as learning, memory, information processing, decision making, motor control, wakefulness, and sleep.

So, how does a concussion affect this aspect of brain function?

Impact of concussions on aperiodic activity

To investigate, the researchers collected pre- and post-season resting-state magnetoencephalography (MEG) data from 91 high school football players, 10 of whom had suffered concussions.

MEG is a technique that measures the magnetic fields generated by the brain’s electrical currents.

The game-changer here? High school football players who had sustained concussions showed a slowing down of aperiodic activity.

What’s more, this slowed aperiodic activity was present in areas of the brain that contain chemicals linked with concussion symptoms such as impaired concentration and memory.

“This study is important because it provides insight into both the mechanisms and the clinical implications of concussion in the maturing adolescent brain,” said co-lead author Dr. Alex I. Wiesman, assistant professor at Simon Fraser University in Burnaby, British Columbia.

Implications for young athletes

Understanding the differential impact of concussions on aperiodic activity not only advances our scientific knowledge but also has practical implications for youth sports.

The adolescent brain is particularly susceptible to the effects of traumatic brain injuries, which can have long-term consequences.

Schools and sports organizations must therefore consider implementing more comprehensive concussion management protocols. This includes not just baseline testing but also using technologies like MEG for ongoing monitoring to ensure the safety and well-being of young athletes.

The findings encourage a shift towards more refined, personalized approaches to managing concussions, that will focus on individual variations in brain activity patterns.

Future of concussion research

The new insights gained from this study pave the way for future research endeavors focused on further understanding the complexities of concussion-related brain changes.

Future studies could explore the longitudinal effects of concussions on aperiodic brain activity, potentially linking these changes to different cognitive outcomes.

Additionally, exploring interventions that might mitigate the effects of slowed aperiodic activity could offer new treatment avenues.

Researchers are also contemplating how these findings might translate to athletes in other age groups as well as to non-athletic populations. Data from these sources would broaden the scope of concussion research and potentially inform new healthcare practices.

As neuroscience progresses, such studies remain crucial in unlocking the intricacies of the human brain and improving overall neurological health.

Protective measures and new treatments

The revelations from this study highlight the importance of protective measures in contact sports, and emphasize the need to allow adequate recovery time after a concussion, before returning to the field.

Furthermore, these findings could potentially alter how post-concussion symptoms are tracked and guide professionals to develop new treatments aimed at improving recovery.

“Our study opens the door to new ways of understanding and diagnosing concussions, using this novel type of brain activity that is associated with concussion symptoms,” said Dr. Whitlow. “It highlights the importance of monitoring kids carefully after any head injury, and taking concussions seriously.”

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–