Conservation success stories offer hope for biodiversity

The natural world faces a biodiversity crisis, but conservation efforts have shown promising results. A major review of over 67,000 animal species highlights both the successes and the urgent need for action.

The study, based on data from the IUCN Red List, emphasizes that targeted measures can bring species back from the brink of extinction.

Biodiversity needs urgent conservation efforts

The world is losing biodiversity at an alarming rate. About 28% of over 160,000 assessed species are threatened with extinction.

Human activities have put nearly one million species at risk. However, conservation efforts can succeed when backed by evidence-based strategies.

A team led by the University of Cambridge, in collaboration with IUCN, BirdLife International, and other institutions, examined whether conservation measures improved species’ survival.

They found that efforts such as habitat protection, breeding programs, and legal protections have helped many species recover.

Conservation boosts biodiversity recovery

“We found that almost all the species that have moved from a more threatened category to a less threatened category have benefitted from some sort of conservation measures. It’s a strong signal that conservation works,” said lead author Ashley Simkins, a PhD candidate at Cambridge’s Department of Zoology.

While no single solution fits all cases, some patterns emerge in successful conservation stories. Many recovering species live in isolated areas, such as islands, where conservation efforts can be fully implemented.

These strategies include habitat restoration, breeding programs, and reintroductions.

Success stories in wildlife recovery

Despite the biodiversity crisis, several species have made remarkable recoveries through conservation efforts. The Iberian lynx, once the world’s most endangered cat, has grown from a few hundred individuals to a few thousand.

The kākāpō, a flightless parrot from New Zealand, has benefitted from dedicated recovery programs. The European bison, which was hunted to extinction in the wild in the early 20th century, now roams parts of Eastern Europe due to sustained conservation efforts.

Marine species have also seen dramatic recoveries. Humpback and blue whales, once on the brink of extinction due to commercial whaling, have made a comeback following international bans on whaling.

Challenges remain, however, considering that six times more species are currently declining than improving.

Preventative conservation measures

Conservation researchers stress the importance of proactive measures over emergency interventions.

“Humans have gotten pretty good at what could be considered ‘A&E’ conservation – focusing on species at very high risk of extinction,” said Simkins.

“What we’re less good at is preventing species from becoming threatened in the first place. We need to move beyond treating the symptoms of biodiversity loss and start addressing the root causes.”

Preventative conservation is often more cost-effective and successful in the long term. Protecting habitats, controlling invasive species, and regulating human activities can help species before they reach critical endangerment.

Community-led conservation efforts

Researchers emphasize the importance of collaborative conservation efforts.

In Papua New Guinea, conservationists worked with local communities to replace tree kangaroo hunting with sustainable farming and fishing. This approach benefited both people and wildlife.

“It’s vital that we as conservationists are working with stakeholders, rather than dictating to them, whether that’s an Indigenous community in Papua New Guinea or a farmer in Somerset,” said Simkins.

“Conservation doesn’t have to be a zero-sum game – there are compromises that can benefit both the natural world and human society.”

Conservation to save biodiversity

Despite constant reports of wildlife decline, conservation efforts continue to make a real impact.

“In this climate of constant stories about wildlife declines and insufficient political action to protect nature, it’s important to realise that there are also many success stories and that conservation efforts are making a real, demonstrable impact in the world,” said co-senior author Dr. Silviu Petrovan. “Conservation works if given the chance.”

Study co-author Dr. Stuart Butchart, Chief Scientist at BirdLife International, noted that this research sheds light on which actions to save species have been effective, and what interventions are needed.

“Governments need to turn their words into actions and rapidly scale up efforts to save species from extinction and help populations to recover. Safeguarding our natural heritage for future generations depends upon this,” said Dr. Butchart.

“Almost everyone will have their own favourite example of a conservation success story, whether it’s the bald eagle in North America or the red kite in the UK,” said Simkins.

“We need joint action to ensure these positive stories aren’t the exception – they’re the norm.”

The research received support from the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC), part of UK Research and Innovation (UKRI).

The study is published in the journal PLOS Biology.

