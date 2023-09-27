Consistent sleep slows down aging at a cellular level

A recent study conducted by researchers at Augusta University reveals that maintaining a consistent sleep routine not only supports overall health but also plays a crucial role in slowing down the aging process.

The vital role of sleep

Sleep helps in cognitive processes such as thinking, concentrating, and processing information. Adequate sleep aids in improving memory and problem-solving skills.

Furthermore, it plays a pivotal role in mood regulation; insufficient sleep can lead to mood swings and even mental health disorders like depression.

The new research shows that a consistent sleep schedule can help us live a longer, healthier life by slowing down the aging process at a cellular level.

Focus of the study

The team analyzed the sleep patterns of over 6,000 participants with an average age of 50 using data from the US National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey.

The participants wore sleep trackers for a duration of 4-7 days, providing valuable data on sleep duration, variability, and regularity, as well as information on catch-up sleep and social jet lag.

How the research was conducted

Through careful analysis of the participants’ blood samples, the researchers estimated their biological ages. These samples indicated signs of various health factors, including liver and kidney disease, diabetes, hypertension, and cholesterol levels.

The participants also answered queries related to their lifestyle, including their health, weight, alcohol consumption, smoking habits, and physical activity.

What the researchers learned

The study revealed that approximately 65% of participants slept for 7 to 9 hours nightly. In addition, 16% slept under 7 hours, while 19% slept over 9 hours.

On average, the participants’ bed time changed by 60 minutes each night, while they got an extra 78 minutes of sleep on the weekend.

Biological age

A significant finding was the correlation between the participants’ biological age and their sleep patterns.

Individuals exhibiting substantial differences in bedtime and sleep duration during weekdays and weekends had the highest biological age.

Conversely, those with a flexible sleep schedule were found to have a biological age roughly nine months older than consistent sleepers.

Study implications

The researchers suggest that deviations in our internal body clock likely interrupt the core mechanisms that govern biological aging.

The data implies that irregular sleep schedules may accelerate cellular aging, increasing our susceptibility to age-related diseases and even earlier death.

However, the research is in its initial stages, and further studies are needed to explore the relationship between sleep and the body’s internal clock. This could improve our understanding of how sleep influences the rate of biological aging.

“In this study, we found that day-to-day deviations in sleep parameters are independently associated with biological aging in US general population,” wrote the study authors.

“Since day-to-day deviation in sleep is a modifiable behavioral factor, our finding suggests that intervention aiming at increasing regularity in sleep patterns may be a novel approach for extending a healthy life span.”

Health benefits of sleep

Sleep plays a crucial role in our overall health and well-being. During sleep, the body works to repair heart and blood vessels, heal damaged tissues, and boost muscle mass.

Hormones

Sleep also helps maintain a healthy balance of hormones, including those that regulate stress, growth, and appetite.

Deep sleep triggers the release of hormones that promote normal growth, boost muscle mass, and help repair cells and tissues.

Immune function

Adequate sleep supports the immune system, aiding in the prevention of common illnesses.

Stress reduction

Sleep reduces stress levels and lowers the production of stress hormones, promoting emotional and mental resilience.

Mood regulation

Consistent sleep helps prevent mood swings and decreases the risk of developing disorders like depression and anxiety.

Cognitive functions

Sleep enhances cognitive processes such as memory, attention, problem-solving, and creativity.

