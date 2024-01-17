Covid variants can be detected more rapidly than ever before • Earth.com
Covid variants
01-17-2024

Covid variants can be detected more rapidly than ever before

Earth.com staff writer

Genotyping technology can detect Covid variants more rapidly and cheaply than ever before, according to a new study led by the University of East Anglia. This advancement marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rapid detection of new variants

At the core of this innovation is the ability of genotyping to identify Covid variants more effectively than the previously used whole genome sequencing methods. The new study highlights that genotyping can detect new variants almost a week faster than traditional methods.

The significance of this development cannot be overstated. During the height of the pandemic, the rapid detection and communication of variant information to frontline health protection professionals were critical. 

The new genotyping technology not only facilitated this but also expedited the implementation of local control measures, such as contact tracing.

Whole genome sequencing 

“When the Covid pandemic began, the variant with which people were infected was initially determined using a highly accurate technique known as whole genome sequencing,” said lead researcher Professor Iain Lake from UEA’s School of Environmental Sciences.

“This is the gold standard diagnostic tool for identifying and genetically characterizing variants. But where large populations need to be assessed rapidly – then cost, capacity and timeliness limit its utility.”

“By the start of 2021, new technology to rapidly detect new variants was being trialed by the government in NHS Test and Trace laboratories. The technology – known as ‘genotype assay testing’ or genotyping – allows scientists to explore genetic variants.”

Transition to genotyping

The transition to genotyping began early in 2021, with the UK government trialing new technology in NHS Test and Trace laboratories. 

“We wanted to find out how this technology compares to traditional whole genome sequencing,” said Neil Bray from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

The study, involving data from over 115,000 Covid cases, revealed that genotyping not only provides highly accurate results but also delivers these results six days faster than whole genome sequencing. 

Critical new insights 

“We found that genotyping was able to detect known Covid variants more quickly and cheaply that whole genome sequencing,” said Professor Lake.

“They produced variant results six days faster than whole genome sequencing – with results back in just three days, compared to nine days for whole genome sequencing.”

“Genotyping enabled a nine-fold increase in the quantity of samples tested for variants. This meant that variants were detected among many more people. Local control measures such as contact tracing could therefore happen more rapidly.”

“Genotyping can be applied to finding variants in a wide range of organisms in humans and animals – so it has huge potential for guiding public health decision-making and disease control globally in future.”

Study implications 

“The world-leading genomics expertise that UKHSA and other institutions across the UK were able to draw on throughout the pandemic was critical to the UK response to COVID-19,” said Professor Susan Hopkins, UKHSA Chief Medical Advisor.

“Research like this will help us continue to build on our capability in this area and ensure that the UK is as well-prepared as possible to respond quickly to emerging threats to public health in the future.”

Professor Dame Anna Dominiczak is the chief scientist for Health in Scotland who previously led the UK government’s operation to expand and run the Covid lighthouse laboratories. 

“Research such as this is really important to ensure that we build upon the huge advances in testing that occurred during Covid to bolster our defenses against future pandemic threats,” said Professor Anna Dominiczak. 

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—- 

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

RELATED NEWS
01-17-2024
Water molecule discovery will force textbooks to be rewritten
01-17-2024
World’s largest iceberg, A23a, is undergoing major erosion and melting
01-17-2024
Wolf spiders change their mating strategies when it rains
01-17-2024
Quantum entanglement discovery is a revolutionary step forward
01-17-2024
Covid variants can be detected more rapidly than ever before
01-17-2024
Oceans are quickly losing their ability to support fish populations
01-17-2024
World’s oldest forest discovered close to New York City
01-17-2024
Temperatures in Africa are rising above levels that rhinoceros can tolerate
01-17-2024
Kids' screen time directly linked to autism and ADHD disorders
01-17-2024
The U.S. just expanded its territory by a million square kilometers
01-17-2024
End of an era: Woolly mammoth remains tell an intriguing story
01-17-2024
Mars Spirit and Opportunity rovers celebrate 20 years on the Red Planet
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
Contact Us
© 2024 Earth.com
All rights reserved