Creeping woodsorrel
10-21-2023

Creeping woodsorrels changed their color to adapt to urbanization 

Earth.com staff writer

Urbanization has undeniably left a permanent mark on our planet. From sprawling skyscrapers to endless highways, man-made infrastructures have dramatically altered the landscape, imposing selective pressures on the organisms that inhabit these regions. 

While many studies have explored how urban heat stress impacts animal evolution, a recent study has investigated its effects on plants, specifically the creeping woodsorrel.

Urban heat islands

Urban regions are predominantly characterized by heat-retaining surfaces constructed of materials like brick, asphalt, and concrete. These surfaces give rise to what is termed as urban heat islands, regions that experience elevated surface temperatures. 

Urban heat islands have a profound impact on the behavior, physiology, and evolutionary trajectories of resident organisms. According to the researchers, it has remained unclear whether (and how) urban plants adapt to such heat stress

The creeping woodsorrel

Oxalis corniculata, commonly known as the creeping woodsorrel, serves as a prime example. This cosmopolitan plant boasts a vibrant spectrum of leaf colors, ranging from green to red. 

These color variations are not just aesthetic but are believed to be evolutionary adaptations that help the plant cope with environmental stress. 

Specifically, the red pigments (anthocyanins) in the leaves play a protective role against heat and light damage by intercepting light and acting as antioxidants.

Focus of the study 

Dr. Yuya Fukano and his colleagues from various Japanese institutions set out to investigate the relationship between urban heat islands and the leaf color distribution of the creeping woodsorrel. 

“We noticed that the red-leaved variants of the creeping woodsorrel commonly grew near impervious surfaces in urban areas but rarely grew in farmlands or green spaces in and around the city,” said Dr. Fukano. By contrast, the green-leaved variants flourished in rural areas and city green spaces.

This pattern was not restricted to Tokyo. An online database indicated similar distribution patterns worldwide, linking urbanization directly to leaf color variations in this plant species.

Red or green: Which is more adaptive?

Driven by these observations, the team explored the adaptive benefits of the leaf colors. Their findings revealed that red-leaved variants had the upper hand in high-temperature conditions, exhibiting better growth rates and photosynthetic efficiency. 

On the other hand, green-leaved variants outperformed the red in cooler conditions, thriving in dense green areas. This could explain their global distribution patterns, with red-leaved wood sorrels dominating urban heat islands and green-leaved variants preferring non-urban green spaces.

The study also hints that the red-leaf variant evolved multiple times from its green-leaf ancestor, further underlining the adaptability of plants in response to their environments.

Study implications 

While the creeping woodsorrel’s leaf color variations might not transform our world overnight, Dr. Fukano believes that the study offers a glimpse into ongoing evolution in urban settings. 

“Although these findings will not change much in the immediate future, this study showcases one of the most popular examples of ongoing evolution that can be observed in urban areas,” said Dr. Fukano.

“Urban heat islands are precursors to global warming. Understanding the rapid adaptive evolution of urban organisms to high temperatures will provide valuable insights on ecosystem dynamics and sustainable crop production.”

The research is published in the journal Science Advances.

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—-

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

RELATED NEWS
10-21-2023
Mysterious radio burst traveled through space for 8 billion years to reach Earth
10-21-2023
Enormous cryovolcanic comet that exploded in space is headed toward Earth
10-21-2023
Dogs are primary host of flesh-eating parasitic disease called leishmaniasis
10-21-2023
Creeping woodsorrels changed their color to adapt to urbanization 
10-21-2023
Cannabis poses health risks due to harmful fungi that often contaminate the plants
10-21-2023
Massive pliosaur gave rise to a dynasty of mega-predators
10-21-2023
Snow crab season is canceled again as billions of them have simply disappeared
10-21-2023
Dingoes were once regarded as "almost human" in Australia
10-20-2023
Hidden threats: Groundwater salinity is on the rise
10-20-2023
Disappearance of the Malvinoxhosan biota linked to climate change
10-20-2023
New tech uses chicken feathers to generate clean electricity
10-20-2023
AI can monitor biodiversity through animal sounds
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
Contact Us
© 2023 Earth.com
All rights reserved