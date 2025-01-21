Dog walking improves mobility and prevents falls in older adults

The morning ritual of walking the dog might be more than just a daily chore for older adults. New research from The Irish Longitudinal Study on Ageing (TILDA) at Trinity College Dublin has revealed the significant benefits of regular dog walking for older adults.

The researchers found that walking a dog frequently can improve mobility, reduce the risk of falls, and lower the fear of falling – an important factor in maintaining independence and quality of life as people age.

Falls: Major concern for older adults

Falls are a leading cause of hospital admissions among older people and the most common cause of accidental death in later life.

They often lead to fractures, including hip fractures, which can result in a loss of independence, increased reliance on healthcare services, admission to nursing homes, and even premature death.

In Ireland, TILDA data shows that around 30% of people over the age of 70 experience a fall every year, and one in eight require emergency care due to a fall.

With an aging population, the number of older adults experiencing falls will only increase in the coming decades.

This makes fall prevention a critical issue. Identifying simple, cost-effective strategies to reduce the risk of falls is essential for improving public health and reducing the burden on healthcare systems.

Regular physical activity is one of the most effective ways to maintain strength, balance, and mobility, but finding enjoyable and sustainable ways to stay active is key.

Dog walks benefit older adults

The study analyzed data from over 4,100 adults aged 60 and older who participated in TILDA Wave 5.

The team categorized participants into two groups: those who walked their dogs at least four times a week and those who either did not own a dog or owned a dog but did not walk it regularly.

By using self-reported data on falls and fear of falling, combined with objective mobility assessments through the Timed-Up-and-Go (TUG) test, the researchers were able to determine whether regular dog walking had a measurable impact on fall risk and mobility.

The TUG test is a well-established method used to assess mobility and fall risk in older adults. Participants are timed as they stand up from a chair, walk three meters, turn around, walk back, and sit down again.

The time taken to complete the task is a strong predictor of fall risk, with slower times indicating reduced mobility and a higher likelihood of falls.

Regular dog walks and improved mobility

The results of the study showed a clear link between regular dog walking and improved mobility. Participants who walked their dogs frequently completed the TUG test significantly faster than those who did not, with an average time of 10.3 seconds compared to 11.7 seconds for the group that did not walk a dog regularly.

This suggests that regular dog walking helps maintain agility and physical function, both of which are critical for preventing falls.

In addition to better mobility, regular dog walkers were also found to be 40% less likely to experience unexplained falls.

This is a significant finding, as falls often lead to serious injuries and long-term disability. By engaging in regular walking with a dog, older adults may improve their balance and coordination, making them less prone to sudden falls.

Reduced fear of falling

Another important outcome of the study was the reduction in fear of falling among dog walkers. Fear of falling is a major concern for many older adults and can lead to a cycle of inactivity, reduced confidence, and further mobility decline.

The study found that participants who walked their dogs regularly were 20% less likely to report fear of falling. This suggests that dog walking not only has physical benefits but also plays a crucial role in maintaining psychological well-being and confidence in mobility.

Dog walking is more than just exercise

While physical activity in general is known to have numerous health benefits, this study suggests that the specific activity of dog walking provides unique advantages.

Unlike structured exercise programs, which some older adults may find difficult to maintain, walking a dog is an enjoyable and routine-based activity that provides both motivation and companionship.

“While this may be partly due to increased physical activity, it is also likely that increased social interaction, companionship, and purpose derived from having a dog also plays an important role,” said Professor Robert Briggs, consultant geriatrician at St James’s Hospital and Trinity College, and co-author of the study.

“We see how important pets are in the lives of older people we encounter both in St James’s Hospital and the TILDA study, and it is therefore heartening to see the benefits borne out in this study.”

“Our findings highlight the value of regular dog walking as a simple and accessible activity that not only improves physical health but also has benefits for mental well-being and confidence among older adults,” said study lead author Dr. Eleanor Gallagher, Specialist Registrar in Geriatric Medicine from Trinity College Dublin.

Encouraging healthy aging

The study reinforces the idea that health-promoting activities should be both enjoyable and easy to incorporate into daily life.

Walking a dog provides structure, companionship, and motivation – elements that help older adults stay consistent with their physical activity. Unlike other forms of exercise, which may feel like a chore, dog walking offers a sense of purpose and social connection, making it more sustainable over the long term.

For older adults looking to improve their mobility, reduce their risk of falls, and maintain their independence, adopting or regularly walking a dog may be a simple yet highly effective solution.

The benefits extend beyond just physical health, contributing to overall well-being and a higher quality of life in later years.

As research continues to highlight the importance of maintaining an active lifestyle, studies like this one offer practical and accessible strategies to help older adults age healthily and confidently.

The study is published in The Journals of Gerontology, Series A: Biological Sciences and Medical Sciences.

