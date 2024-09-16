Dogs on vegan diets stay healthier and visit the vet less often

Believe it or not, pet food gobbles up a whopping 9 to 20 percent of all livestock worldwide, with the higher end of the scale being true for high pet ownership nations like the U.S.

But what if there was a way to reduce this significant environmental footprint with vegan diets for dogs without compromising their health? Turns out, there might be.

Rise of vegan dog diets

Contrary to popular belief, dogs are not strict carnivores. They are, in fact, omnivores by nature. This basically means they can thrive on a diet consisting of a mix of plants, minerals, and synthetic ingredients as long as all the necessary nutrients are present.

A growing number of companies are catching on to this and are producing vegan dog food that ticks all these boxes.

By 2024, ten scientific studies had been published indicating positive health outcomes for dogs on vegan or vegetarian diets. And it’s worth noting that the British Veterinary Association has even given a thumbs up to nutritionally sound vegan canine diets.

However, the critical question still remained – What is the real magnitude of the health benefits that average dogs could enjoy from a vegan diet?

In other words, once we account for age, sex, neutering status, breed size and exercise level – all of the elements that can influence a dog’s health – could we still see notable health improvements in dogs on a vegan diet?

Health benefits of vegan dog diet

A research team led by Veterinary Professor Andrew Knight analyzed health outcomes for a staggering 2,536 dogs, including 336 that had been on a vegan diet for at least a year.

The experts found an actual decrease in seven general indicators of illness in the vegan diet group.

The study revealed that dogs on vegan diets were less likely to require medication or specialized medical diets.

Dogs on vegan diets also needed fewer trips to the vet, were frequently assessed as healthy by their owners and veterinarians, and exhibited lower rates of illness.

When they did fall ill, these dogs also showed fewer health disorders compared to those on conventional meat-based diets. These improvements ranged from 14 percent to an impressive 51 percent.

Reduced likelihood of health disorders

To add to the weight of these findings, all of the observed differences were statistically significant. In non-statistician speak, this means that the differences seen were not due to pure chance but are likely true.

What’s more, the likelihood of suffering from six specific health disorders fell by 50 to 61 percent compared to dogs fed traditional meat.

These disorders included some common doggie health problems like weight issues and problems with the ears, musculoskeletal and gastrointestinal system.

Comparing different diets

A recent study found that of the 22 most common health disorders, 11 were most prevalent in dogs on conventional meat diets.

Eight were most common in dogs on raw meat diets, and just three were most likely in the vegan diet group.

Overall, 49 percent of dogs on conventional meat diets were unwell compared to 43 percent on raw meat diets and a mere 36 percent on vegan diets.

Environmental impact of vegan dog diets

Beyond the health benefits explored, the environmental ramifications of switching to vegan diets for dogs are equally compelling.

Traditional meat-based pet food significantly contributes to the carbon footprint due to the intensive resource demands of livestock farming, such as land, water, and feed. By reducing reliance on meat, vegan dog food can mitigate greenhouse gas emissions and deforestation rates.

According to a study from UCLA, if all U.S. dogs and cats switched to plant-based diets, the reduction in meat consumption would be equivalent to taking millions of cars off the road in terms of carbon emissions.

This shift offers a dual benefit: fostering pet health while supporting environmental sustainability – an urgent consideration in our rapidly changing climate landscape.

Nutritional considerations

While the prospect of transitioning to a vegan diet for dogs presents numerous advantages, it is not without its challenges.

Ensuring balanced nutrition is paramount, as improper diets can lead to deficiencies in essential nutrients like protein, calcium, and vitamins such as B12 and D.

For pet owners contemplating this switch, it’s advisable to consult with veterinarians or pet nutrition specialists to tailor a nutritious plant-based diet.

Recent advances in pet food technology have yielded a plethora of commercially available vegan options, fortified and balanced to cater specifically to canine dietary needs.

Paying close attention to food labels and opting for brands with reputable nutritional accreditations can help safeguard against potential deficiencies, ensuring that the transition supports pet health effectively.

The final verdict

“Dogs fed vegan diets clearly had the best health outcomes in this very large-scale study, and these results are consistent with prior studies in this field,” said Professor Knight.

“Nutritionally sound vegan diets offer extremely large environmental benefits, so this is very good news for dog owners who want to protect the environment while also maximizing their dogs’ health.”

“However, care should always be taken to ensure diets are nutritionally sound, by checking package labeling and purchasing from reputable pet food companies.”

Vegan dog have significant potential for a more sustainable planet and healthier pooches. But, like every aspect of pet care, it’s essential to do your homework and ensure that you’re making the best choice for your furry friend.

The study is published in the journal Heliyon.

