Dusty crayfish: A new species that's been hiding in plain sight

The dusty crayfish, a popular pet that adorns aquaria worldwide, has now captured the attention of researchers for an entirely different reason.

This vibrantly-colored creature, humble in nature yet striking in appearance, has been traded across the globe but has never been officially identified.

Recent research, however, has shown that the dusty crayfish is not just a beloved aquarium resident but also an entirely new species.

From popular pet to new specimen

In early 2023, a team of scientists purchased a shipment of Indonesian crayfish from a renowned pet wholesaler.

Among the various crayfish that arrived in the shipment, several displayed vivid colors that stirred feelings of familiarity among the researchers.

This was not surprising, considering that these species had been some of the earliest freshwater crayfish to be exported from New Guinea as aquarium pets.

From then on, these blue and purple crayfish managed to capture the hearts of pet enthusiasts in Europe, the United States, Japan, and even in their native land, Indonesia.

Unveiling the dusty crayfish

Upon close inspection of these colorful creatures, the scientists were in for a discovery that was as unexpected as it was exciting.

After examining six of these crayfish and conducting DNA analysis, they realized they had stumbled upon an entirely new species – now officially named Cherax pulverulentus, the dusty crayfish.

The moderately-sized freshwater crayfish grows to over 2 inches (5 centimeters), and sports a smooth body, sharp claws, and large, expressive eyes. Intriguingly, this new species comes in two color variants.

The purple form has captivating turquoise bodies that are adorned with purple spots, with their joints and tails taking on a paler, whiter hue.

In contrast, the blue form flaunts a darker tone, ranging from deep blue to almost black, which is complemented by vibrant orange joints and tails.

The new species was aptly named using the Latin term “pulverulentus,” which translates to “covered with dust,” and which refers to the many miniscule, dot-like spots that embellish its body.

Habitat of the dusty crayfish

Despite being a common sight in aquaria worldwide, the dusty crayfish is a creature of the wild at heart. Its native habitat is the freshwater streams of the Indonesian part of New Guinea.

However, not much else is known about how this species thrives in its native environment.

During their studies, the researchers found one adventurous dusty crayfish in a thermal spring in Hungary. This unusual discovery was deemed a likely result of irresponsible aquarium dumping.

To gain a better understanding of the species, the researchers recommend detailed studies of these crayfish in their native habitats in Indonesian New Guinea.

They emphasized that formal scientific descriptions of new species are vital for appropriately managing pet-traded crayfish in their natural habitats.

Beautiful new crayfish species

The discovery of the dusty crayfish serves as a reminder that there’s always more to learn about the natural world, even within the confines of our aquaria.

This beautiful new species was identified by its unique coloring, body proportions, legs, and other subtle physical attributes.

DNA analysis confirmed that the dusty crayfish boasted a genetic divergence of at least 2% from its closest relatives.

This discovery owes its credit to the diligent efforts of the research team in the Czech Republic, which included Jiří Patoka, Surya Gentha Akmal, Martin Bláha, and Antonín Kouba.

Wild populations of dusty crayfish

The discovery of the dusty crayfish emphasizes the importance of sustainable practices in the aquarium trade.

As these vibrant creatures have become widespread among pet enthusiasts, their popularity raises concerns about overharvesting in their native habitats.

The researchers emphasize the need for careful monitoring to prevent ecological disruptions and to ensure that wild populations of dusty crayfish remain stable.

Non-native species and ecological balance

Moreover, the study highlights the risk of introducing non-native species into foreign ecosystems.

The accidental presence of a dusty crayfish in a Hungarian thermal spring indicates the potential consequences of aquarium dumping, which could threaten local biodiversity and disrupt delicate ecological balances.

This finding further underlines the importance of responsible pet ownership and strict regulatory measures in the pet trade industry.

Beyond conservation, the identification of new species like the dusty crayfish provides opportunities for scientific exploration.

By understanding the genetic, behavioral, and ecological traits of this species, researchers can contribute valuable insights into the evolutionary diversity of crayfish and their role in freshwater ecosystems.

The full study was published in the journal Zootaxa.

Image Credit: Zootaxa (2025)

