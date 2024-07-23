Eating fruit can protect you from late-life depression

Human populations are aging worldwide and there is an increased risk of depression among the elderly.

Depression manifests through a variety of symptoms, including anhedonia, reduced volition, fragility of cognitive processing, loss of appetite, increased fatigue, and poor concentration, which in older adults are often compounded by underlying neurodegenerative conditions.

Combating late-life depression

Scientists have long argued that, besides medication – which is often accompanied by a variety of side effects – other approaches, such as dietary changes could also play a major role in combating late-life depression.

Moreover, an increasing number of scholars claim that earlier dietary patterns may influence the onset of depression later in life.

Midlife fruit consumption

To test this hypothesis, a team of researchers led by the National University of Singapore (NUS) enrolled 13,738 participants from the Singapore Chinese Health Study, a longitudinal endeavor tracking participants through their midlife to later life.

The findings revealed that those who consumed significant quantities of fruits in their midlife experience fewer depressive symptoms later on.

The experts focused on the consumption of 14 fruits usually consumed in Singapore, including oranges, tangerines, bananas, watermelons, and papayas.

The results were clear: the consistent consumption of any of these fruits during midlife significantly decreased the emergence of depression later in life. By contrast, consumption of vegetables did not seem to be connected with a lower likelihood of depression.

Fruit’s protective role against depression

Most likely, the high levels of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds found in fruits – including flavonoids, carotenoids, and vitamin C – could play a significant protective role against the development of depression.

Principal investigator Koh Woon Puay, an expert in nutrition at NUS, said the study underscores the importance of fruit consumption as a preventive measure against aging-related depression.

“In our study population, participants who had at least 3 servings of fruits a day, compared to those with less than one serving a day, were able to reduce the likelihood of aging-related depression significantly by at least 21 percent,” said Koh. “This can be achieved by eating one to two servings of fruits after every meal.”

According to Koh, the results did not show any difference between fruits with high and low glycemic index. “Hence, for those with diabetes, they can choose fruits with low glycemic index that will not raise blood sugars as much as those with high index.”

Focus of the research

In the initial stage of the study (1993 to 1998), participants aged between seven and 51 were asked to answer a questionnaire focused on how often they consumed a standard daily serving of 14 fruits and 25 vegetables.

Then, between 2014 and 2016, when the individuals were of average age of 73, their depressive symptoms were quantified through the Geriatric Depression Scale, a standard way of diagnosing depression among the elderly.

The investigation revealed that 23.1% of them reported having five or more symptoms, and that earlier consumption of fruits (but not vegetables) helped protect individuals against later onset depression.

Largest population-based study

Koh noted that the study aimed to examine the relationship of midlife consumption of fruits and vegetables with the risk of depression in late life.

“Although other studies have also examined the associations of fruits and vegetables with risk of depression, there are inconsistencies in the results, and many of them were done in Western populations,” said Koh.

“To our best knowledge, ours is the largest population-based study in an Asian population to study this association.”

Fruit consumption prevents depression

The findings suggest that promoting fruit consumption in mid-aged individuals could prevent the onset of late-life depression, and thus significantly contribute to public health worldwide.

Further research is needed to assess the relation between depression and other behavioral modifiable factors, including sleep, smoking, and other dietary patterns.

“Given the rising prevalence of depressive symptoms among older adults in late life, interventions which encourage consumption of fruits at early life may prove to be feasible and effective in reducing the likelihood of depressive symptoms in older adults,” said the researchers.

The experts noted that future studies could investigate the underlying micronutrients in fruits that may mediate the protective effects against depression.

The study is published in The Journal of Nutrition, Health, and Aging.

