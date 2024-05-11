"Extreme" and very rare G5-level geomagnetic storm hits Earth

On Friday, April 12, 2024, at 6:54 pm EDT, extreme (G5) geomagnetic conditions reached Earth. This event followed G4 conditions first observed at 1:39 pm EDT and G3 conditions at 1:08 pm EDT.

Geomagnetic storming of varying intensity is likely to persist through the weekend.

Coronal mass ejections cause geomagnetic storming

The current geomagnetic activity has been caused by seven Earth-directed Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs), which began entering the Earth’s outer atmosphere earlier today.

These CMEs have been associated with solar flares due to a large and magnetically complex sunspot cluster, known as NOAA Region 3664. This sunspot cluster is at least 17 times the diameter of Earth, and additional solar activity from this region is possible.

Potential Impacts on Technology and Infrastructure

The ongoing geomagnetic storming may lead to several potential impacts:

Power grid irregularities Disruptions to HF/VHF/UHF communication Interference with GPS and satellite navigation Issues with other technologies reliant on stable geomagnetic conditions

Authorities and individuals should remain vigilant and prepared for any disruptions caused by this event.

Aurora visibility across the Continental United States

Weather permitting, the geomagnetic storming may result in aurora being visible across much of the continental United States.

This rare occurrence provides an opportunity for skywatchers to witness the stunning display of the Northern Lights in regions where they are not typically seen.

Historical context: Halloween storms of October 2003

The last G5 (Extreme) event occurred during the Halloween Storms in October 2003. That particular G5 event resulted in power outages in Sweden and damaged power transformers in South Africa, highlighting the potential severity of such geomagnetic disturbances.

This newest storm, caused by seven streams of plasma ejected from the sun earlier this week, could rival the intensity of the 1859 Carrington event, which disrupted global communications and set telegraph stations on fire.

As the current geomagnetic storming continues, it is crucial for individuals and organizations to stay informed about the latest developments and take necessary precautions to mitigate any potential risks associated with this extraordinary event.

Understanding geomagnetic storms

Geomagnetic storms are disturbances in the Earth’s magnetic field caused by the interaction between the solar wind and the planet’s magnetosphere. These storms can have significant impacts on technology, infrastructure, and even human health.

Causes of geomagnetic storms

Geomagnetic storms typically originate from the Sun. They are caused by two main phenomena:

Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) : Massive bursts of plasma and magnetic fields ejected from the Sun’s surface.

: Massive bursts of plasma and magnetic fields ejected from the Sun’s surface. Solar Flares: Intense eruptions of electromagnetic radiation from the Sun’s surface.

When these events occur, they send charged particles streaming towards Earth at high speeds, which can take anywhere from one to five days to reach our planet.

Effects on Earth’s magnetic field

As the charged particles from CMEs and solar flares reach Earth, they interact with the planet’s magnetic field. This interaction causes the magnetic field lines to become distorted and compressed, leading to fluctuations in the strength and direction of the magnetic field.

Impacts on technology and infrastructure

Geomagnetic storms can have significant impacts on various aspects of modern technology and infrastructure:

Power Grids : Strong geomagnetic storms can induce currents in power lines, causing transformers to overheat and potentially leading to widespread power outages.

: Strong geomagnetic storms can induce currents in power lines, causing transformers to overheat and potentially leading to widespread power outages. Satellite Communications : Charged particles can damage satellite electronics and disrupt communication signals.

: Charged particles can damage satellite electronics and disrupt communication signals. GPS and Navigation Systems : Geomagnetic disturbances can interfere with the accuracy of GPS and other navigation systems.

: Geomagnetic disturbances can interfere with the accuracy of GPS and other navigation systems. Radio Communications: Storms can disrupt radio signals, affecting communication systems that rely on HF, VHF, and UHF bands.

Aurora formation

One of the most visually striking effects of geomagnetic storms is the formation of auroras, also known as the Northern and Southern Lights.

As charged particles collide with Earth’s upper atmosphere, they excite oxygen and nitrogen atoms, causing them to emit light in various colors.

Monitoring and forecasting

Scientists continuously monitor the Sun’s activity and use various instruments to detect and measure CMEs and solar flares.

This data helps them forecast the timing and intensity of geomagnetic storms, allowing for better preparedness and mitigation of potential impacts.

Historical geomagnetic storms

Some of the most notable geomagnetic storms in history include:

The Carrington Event (1859) : The most powerful geomagnetic storm on record, which caused widespread telegraph system failures and auroras visible as far south as the Caribbean.

: The most powerful geomagnetic storm on record, which caused widespread telegraph system failures and auroras visible as far south as the Caribbean. The Halloween Storms (2003) : A series of powerful geomagnetic storms that caused power outages in Sweden and damaged transformers in South Africa.

: A series of powerful geomagnetic storms that caused power outages in Sweden and damaged transformers in South Africa. The Quebec Blackout (1989): A geomagnetic storm that caused a massive power outage affecting millions of people in Quebec, Canada.

Understanding geomagnetic storms is crucial for protecting our technology-dependent world and mitigating the potential risks associated with these powerful space weather events.

Stay tuned to Earth.com and the Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) for updates.

