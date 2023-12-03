Fermented foods combat depression and anxiety

Scientists at the University of Virginia School of Medicine have made a remarkable discovery in the field of mental health. They have identified how Lactobacillus, a bacterium commonly found in fermented foods and yogurt, plays a crucial role in managing stress and potentially preventing mental health issues like depression and anxiety.

Much-needed therapeutics

This research, led by Dr. Alban Gaultier and his team, is a significant advancement in understanding the individual roles of microorganisms in our body, particularly those that comprise our microbiota.

“Our discovery illuminates how gut-resident Lactobacillus influences mood disorders, by tuning the immune system,” said Dr. Gaultier. “Our research could pave the way towards discovering much-needed therapeutics for anxiety and depression.”

Targeting microbiota

The microbiota, consisting of various microorganisms living in and on our bodies, has become a focus of scientific research due to its profound impact on our health, both physical and mental.

Disruptions in the microbiota have been linked to numerous diseases, including the spread of cancer. Consequently, targeting these microorganisms has emerged as a promising strategy to combat various illnesses.

Lactobacillus bacteria

Dr. Gaultier’s team has concentrated on the Lactobacillus bacteria. Previous research from his lab showed the potential of this bacteria in reversing depression in lab mice. However, the mechanisms behind this effect were not fully understood.

“We were aware from our prior research that Lactobacillus was beneficial in improving mood disorders and was lost following psychological stress, but the underlying reasons remained unclear, primarily due to the technical challenges associated with studying the microbiome,” said Dr. Gaultier.

Critical insights

To investigate further, the team focused on a collection of bacteria known as Altered Schaedler Flora, which includes Lactobacillus, to conduct their studies without the need for antibiotics.

The research clarified the role of Lactobacilli in influencing behavior. The experts discovered that these bacteria maintain levels of interferon gamma, an immune mediator that regulates the body’s stress response and helps prevent depression.

Study implications

This finding is pivotal as it opens new avenues for developing treatments for mental health conditions where Lactobacillus plays a vital role.

For example, specially formulated probiotic supplements could be developed for patients struggling with depression that will optimize their levels of helpful Lactobacillus.

“With these results in hand, we have new tools to optimize the development of probiotics, which should speed up discoveries for novel therapies,” said study co-author Dr. Andrea R. Merchak. “Most importantly, we can now explore how maintaining a healthy level of Lactobacillus and/or interferon gamma could be investigated to prevent and treat anxiety and depression.”

More about fermented foods

Fermented foods are a diverse group of food items that have undergone a process of fermentation, where natural bacteria feed on the sugar and starch in the food, creating lactic acid.

This process not only preserves the food but also creates beneficial enzymes, b-vitamins, Omega-3 fatty acids, and various strains of probiotics.

Origin

The origin of fermentation is deep-rooted in human history, having been used for thousands of years as a way to preserve food and enhance its nutritional value.

Examples

Common examples of fermented foods include yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut, tempeh, kimchi, and miso. Each of these foods undergoes a unique fermentation process that contributes to its distinct flavor and texture.

Yogurt and kefir, for instance, are made by fermenting milk, which results in a creamy product rich in probiotics. Sauerkraut and kimchi are fermented cabbage products known for their sour taste and digestive benefits.

Physical health benefits

The health benefits of fermented foods are significant. They are known to improve digestion and gut health due to the presence of probiotics, which help balance the gut microbiome. This balance is crucial for proper digestion, absorption of nutrients, and even the functioning of the immune system.

Additionally, the fermentation process can increase the availability of vitamins and minerals in food, making these nutrients easier for the body to absorb.

Mental health benefits

Moreover, recent research has linked the consumption of fermented foods to improved mental health. The gut-brain axis, a complex communication network between the gut and the brain, plays a crucial role in this regard.

By enhancing gut health, fermented foods can potentially influence brain health, leading to reductions in anxiety and depression symptoms.

Despite their benefits, fermented foods may not be suitable for everyone. People with histamine intolerance or those using certain types of medication should consult with a healthcare provider before incorporating them into their diet.

The study is published in the journal Brain Behavior and Immunity.

