Five scientifically proven steps for thriving infant development

A new study has shaken up our understanding of early childhood development. They found that a simple set of five factors, called Thrive 5, when present in an infant’s first year, sets them up for a lifetime of healthy development and success.

Right from the get-go, it’s clear: To unlock a child’s potential, these five conditions are non-negotiable. This discovery could drastically change how we approach parenting and public health.

Focus of the Thrive 5

The researchers studied over 200 infants and their mothers, investigating how supportive factors in early development affect the brain. At age 3, the children underwent brain scans, along with evaluations of their cognitive, social, and emotional development.

The findings were remarkable: regardless of background, children who received stronger support in the Thrive 5 areas displayed healthier brain development, stronger cognitive skills, and better social-emotional well-being.

“When they have access to these basic supports, even in the face of adverse environments, it enhances their brain development, cognition (measures of IQ) and social-emotional development,” said Dr. Joan Luby of Washington University in St. Louis, one of the study’s lead researchers.

What is the “Thrive 5”?

The Thrive 5 encompasses these crucial elements for a thriving baby:

1. Nutrition

Breast milk benefits : If possible, breast milk is recommended as the primary source of nutrition. It’s perfectly tailored to meet your baby’s needs, providing the right balance of nutrients, antibodies, and hormones to support healthy development.



: If possible, breast milk is recommended as the primary source of nutrition. It’s perfectly tailored to meet your baby’s needs, providing the right balance of nutrients, antibodies, and hormones to support healthy development. Formula as an alternative: For those who cannot or choose not to breastfeed, infant formula is a safe and nutritious alternative. It’s important to choose a formula that meets your baby’s nutritional needs and to follow preparation instructions carefully.

2. Stimulation

Interactive play : Engage with your baby through playful interactions, facial expressions, and gestures. This not only strengthens your bond but also stimulates your baby’s cognitive and emotional development.



: Engage with your baby through playful interactions, facial expressions, and gestures. This not only strengthens your bond but also stimulates your baby’s cognitive and emotional development. Language exposure : Talk, read, and sing to your baby often. Exposure to language from an early age boosts cognitive development and can improve future language skills.



: Talk, read, and sing to your baby often. Exposure to language from an early age boosts cognitive development and can improve future language skills. Sensory opportunities: Provide a variety of textures, sounds, and visual stimuli to explore. Sensory play supports brain development and helps your baby learn about their environment.

3. Safety

Physical safety : Ensure your home is baby-proofed to protect against potential hazards. A secure environment allows your baby to explore safely as they grow.



: Ensure your home is baby-proofed to protect against potential hazards. A secure environment allows your baby to explore safely as they grow. Emotional security: A stable and loving environment where caregivers are responsive and sensitive to a baby’s needs helps to build trust and emotional well-being.

4. Positive Caregiving

Responsive care : Be attentive to your baby’s cues and respond with love and consistency. Responsive caregiving supports emotional bonding and secure attachment.



: Be attentive to your baby’s cues and respond with love and consistency. Responsive caregiving supports emotional bonding and secure attachment. Nurturing attention: Regular cuddles, smiles, and positive interactions reinforce your baby’s sense of safety and belonging.

5. Regular sleep

Consistent routines : Establishing regular sleep patterns and routines helps regulate your baby’s circadian rhythms, crucial for overall health and well-being.



: Establishing regular sleep patterns and routines helps regulate your baby’s circadian rhythms, crucial for overall health and well-being. Sleep environment: Create a calm, comfortable sleeping environment to promote uninterrupted sleep, which is essential for growth and development.

Making the Thrive 5 a reality

“The Thrive Factor provides a solid foundation for healthy development. It has been underappreciated in primary care just how malleable the brain is to experience,” Dr. Luby notes.

Moreover, the researchers acknowledge the challenges many families face in providing these vital elements to their infants.

Dr. Barch emphasizes how factors like poverty and unsafe living conditions make it difficult for even the most dedicated parents. “If you’ve never suffered from financial adversity, you don’t understand how hard that makes life,” Barch states.

Study significance

While the importance of each individual factor is established, this study is pioneering in how it frames them together for maximum impact.

“The novelty here is putting them all together and thinking of them as a constellation of things that are necessary and important for a child to be able to thrive” says Dr. Deanna Barch, another key researcher on the project.

This study arms pediatricians, policymakers, and parents with a powerful tool. It shows that even when circumstances are challenging, prioritizing the Thrive 5 can lay the foundation for a child’s bright future.

Let’s give every baby the chance to thrive (5)

The Thrive 5 has the potential to revolutionize our approach to child development. Supporting families through education about the Thrive 5 and policy changes that address inequality is vital.

As Dr. Barch stresses, “We need to make it so families can have the resources necessary to provide these core things to kids because it’s going to have such a big impact on kids’ development across the course of their lifespan.”

By embracing the Thrive 5, we can create a future where all children have the opportunity to reach their full potential.

The study is published in JAMA Pediatrics.

