Warning lights: Flickering "loops" appear on the Sun before it erupts

Solar flares are fierce flashes of plasma erupting from the Sun, releasing jets and loops of charged particles into space – a breathtaking cosmic phenomenon.

But as awe-inspiring as these solar eruptions are, they also carry potential dangers for technology and astronauts in space and to humans on Earth.

Solar flares and flickering loops

A group of dedicated researchers has made a significant breakthrough in understanding solar flares. The team has been using NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory to observe the Sun’s corona, or outer atmosphere.

The experts focused their attention on a peculiar phenomenon: loops of light flickering in the Sun’s corona.

According to their observations, these flickering loops seem to serve as a lighted beacon signaling the onset of a massive solar flare.

This discovery holds enormous potential. It could assist NASA, along with other organizations involved in space and technology, to anticipate and protect against the harmful effects of space weather.

Coronal loops and solar flares

The research was led by Emily Mason, a heliophysicist at Predictive Sciences Inc.

The team examined structures known as coronal loops, which are arching, shimmering waves of light that jet out from magnetically charged areas of the Sun. It’s in these active regions that solar flares find their birthplace.

The researchers analyzed coronal loops in close proximity to 50 strong solar flares. They observed the fluctuation in brightness of these loops in the hours leading up to the flare, and compared them to loops above areas of the Sun where no flares occurred.

The findings were intriguing: the loops above flare-active regions showed significantly more variations, serving as a kind of cosmic warning system.

“We found that some of the extreme ultraviolet light above active regions flickers erratically for a few hours before a solar flare. The results are really important for understanding flares and may improve our ability to predict dangerous space weather,” said Mason.

Understanding solar flares – the basics

Solar flares are powerful explosions on the Sun’s surface that release immense amounts of energy, primarily in the form of X-rays and ultraviolet radiation.

These powerful eruptions appear in active areas around sunspots, where the Sun’s magnetic fields gets twisted and tangled.

When these magnetic fields suddenly snap back into place, through a process called magnetic reconnection, they shoot out particles at nearly the speed of light and blast electromagnetic radiation into space.

The high-energy particles and radiation from a flare can mess with our planet’s magnetosphere, causing problems for satellites, GPS signals, and even power grids.

Plus, solar flares often come hand-in-hand with coronal mass ejections (CMEs), which are huge bursts of solar wind and magnetic fields that can trigger geomagnetic storms.

But it’s not all bad news – solar flares also play a key role in creating those stunning auroras we love to watch, like the Northern Lights.

Building on previous research

The experts noted that more research is needed to strengthen the correlation, especially concerning stronger flares from the Sun where the flickering seems to peak earlier.

Various other groups of scientists have turned to different methods to predict solar flares, such as studying magnetic fields on the Sun or searching for consistent patterns in other coronal loop features.

However, Mason and her colleagues propose that monitoring the brightness variations in coronal loops might offer a more accurate warning, as they predict incoming flares 2 to 6 hours in advance with a 60 to 80 percent accuracy rate.

“A lot of the predictive schemes that have been developed are still predicting the likelihood of flares in a given time period and not necessarily exact timing,” explained Seth Garland, a team member from the Air Force Institute of Technology.

Towards a safer space

The researchers believe their observations about coronal loops could significantly boost safety measures in space and on Earth, as they could protect astronauts, spacecraft, electrical grids, and other assets from harmful solar radiation.

An automated system could potentially monitor real-time images of coronal loop brightness shifts from the Solar Dynamics Observatory, thus enabling scientists to issue timely alerts.

“We could build on this and come up with a well-tested and, ideally, simpler indicator ready for the leap from research to operations,” said Vadim Uritsky, an expert in space physics at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center (GSFC) and Catholic University in Washington D.C.

Flickering loops on the Sun

The discovery of flickering coronal loops as a precursor to solar flares opens up transformative possibilities in both research and technology.

By incorporating these findings into predictive algorithms, researchers hope to see the development of automated systems capable of monitoring solar activity in real-time.

Such systems could alert satellite operators and power grid managers to potential disruptions, minimizing economic losses and enhancing global preparedness.

Moreover, this breakthrough has implications for deep space exploration. As human missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond become more ambitious, the ability to predict solar flares with precision could be a vital tool for astronaut safety.

Protective measures, such as temporary shielding or adjustments to mission schedules, could be implemented based on timely warnings, which would ensure that missions proceed with minimal risk.

Ultimately, this research could serve as a foundation for the integration of solar weather data into everyday life, influencing decisions ranging from airline route planning to GPS optimization.

The team presented their findings at the 245th meeting of the American Astronomical Society. The full study is published in the journal The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

Image Credit: NASA/Solar Dynamics Observatory

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–