Floods cause long-lasting health issues on top of all the structural damage

Recent findings have sparked intense discussion among health experts around the globe. A new multi-country project reveals that flooding may pose serious problems to human well-being, with the potential to send more people to the hospital for unexpected health issues.

Led by Professors Yuming Guo and Shanshan Li from Monash University, the team examined more than 300 million hospitalization records across eight flood-prone regions. This makes the study one of the largest ever undertaken in the world.

Researchers reported an overall increase of 26% in diseases requiring hospital care after a major flood event, and this effect lasted for up to seven months.

Floods cause lasting health problems

Floods can damage buildings, roads, and power grids. They can also contaminate local water supplies in ways that can bring about unexpected illnesses.

Poorly treated water boosts the risk of digestive diseases, and spreads pathogens that wreak havoc on communities without ready access to clean water.

Stagnant water can become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and other vectors, which can worsen infectious diseases, such as dengue and malaria, and other ailments.

Floods increase disease rates

The study results highlighted elevated rates of cancer, diabetes, and mental health disorders after flood events. For example, the incidence of diabetes showed one of the bigger increases at 61%, while mental health diagnoses increased by 11%.

These problems are not limited to initial injuries like drowning or electrocution. When roads are damaged, people miss important appointments for dialysis, chemo, and follow-up checkups.

Poor sanitation restricts recovery

Shortages of shelter space often lead to cramped conditions. This situation can worsen breathing difficulties and heighten the chance for infections, especially when sanitation is compromised.

Temporary housing set up in haste can complicate access to medications. That includes prescriptions for cardiovascular diseases or therapies that cancer patients rely on to stay stable.

Stress from floods weakens health

Authorities have observed a increased strain on people’s mental health in flood-ravaged areas. Emotional distress from property loss or relocation can hinder sleep and erode immune responses, which sets the stage for various health complications.

Unexpected costs can also drive people to put health on the back burner. Delays in routine checkups can escalate a minor ailment into a hospital-worthy issue.

Who is most at risk

Older adults struggle with reduced mobility, and they often need ongoing treatment that floods can disrupt. Children face extra risks too because their developing bodies are more sensitive to environmental changes.

Even so, the study noted that high population density amplifies health impacts across all age groups. When many individuals live close together, conditions that speed up disease transmission can take hold more easily.

How climate factors in

“An escalation in the severity, duration and frequency of floods [is expected] due to the more frequent extreme precipitation events and rising sea levels due to global warming,” said Professor Guo.

Researchers say rising seas and more frequent storms point to bigger flood threats in the coming years.

Communities in certain climate zones will be hit harder when infrastructure is weak or health systems are ill-prepared. These areas may see longer recovery times because of slower medical responses.

Reducing flood-related health emergencies

Providers can identify high-risk patients early. They can prepare mobile clinics and bolster medication supplies to head off complications when evacuations happen.

Local governments can maintain reliable transportation routes so that ambulances and rescue teams can operate smoothly. Without a plan for these disruptions, hospital visits may spike unnecessarily.

Why socioeconomic status matters

Places with limited resources often lack the capacity for large-scale evacuations or robust shelter. People in those areas may delay or skip care entirely, resulting in underreported hospitalization numbers.

Better disaster response systems, stronger buildings, and well-maintained roads can help all communities ride out a flood with fewer complications.

These measures may seem basic, but they serve as key steps toward reducing the number of health emergencies.

Health systems and flood complications

Authorities should update flood risk maps and invest in early warning protocols. This keeps both residents and frontline workers ready for incoming storms.

Clinics in flood-prone areas might partner with volunteer groups to bring care directly to those in need.

Furthermore, minor interventions, like ensuring backup power, can help dialysis or oxygen-dependent patients avoid critical setbacks.

Hospitals alone cannot handle the challenges that follow widespread floods. Public health agencies, local governments, and community volunteers must all act in unison.

Everyone has a role in preventing health crises after floods. Coordinated approaches keep the worst outcomes at bay and help support those who are most vulnerable.

