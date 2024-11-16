Friends, family members, and guardians: Dogs are more than just pets

Dogs have moved from kennels to the coziest corners of our homes, carving out an irreplaceable role in our hearts. They are no longer “just pets”- dogs are friends, family, guardians, and even considered children to some.

Recent research from the Department of Ethology at Eötvös Loránd University (ELTE) examines these relationships, shining a light on how societal trends and personal owner profiles shape the care provided to dogs.

Human-dog relationships

In Western cultures, the shift in human-dog relationships is remarkable. The pooch has ascended the status ladder to become man’s best friend, a cherished family member, or even a furry dog child.

This change is so pronounced that up to two-thirds of dog owners affirm their dog to be more important than any human in their lives.

Why has humanity’s friendship with dogs strengthened so intensely?

A considerable factor could be the demographic transition of the last few decades, evident through smaller families and declining birth rates.

As people feel increasingly lonely and socially isolated, dogs have emerged as comforting companions, filling a void left by human contact. But how does this trend affect the daily lives of dogs? That’s exactly the question for which ELTE researchers sought answers.

What makes dogs so lovable?

In their quest to identify why dogs are so treasured, ELTE researchers analyzed questionnaire data from approximately 800 dog owners.

The results? A resounding 97.6% of owners relished the physical contact with their dogs, while 93.7% preferred the unconditional love their canines provided, and 88.4% admired the aesthetics of their four-legged friends.

However, the percentages varied when it came to social interactions generated by dogs, with 24.3% of owners not finding it beneficial.

Roles of dogs in families and beyond

The study allowed owners to assign numerous roles to their dogs – friend, family member, child, colleague, domesticated animal, or security guard.

“We found three distinct profiles of owners whose dogs played diverse social and practical roles,” said Laura Gillet, PhD student at the Department of Ethology and lead author of the study.

For example, some owners saw their dogs in dual roles – as colleagues and security guards, and as their most cherished companions.

Dog parents and companion dogs

Another group of owners, tagged “dog parents,” saw their dogs in human-like roles without any practical functions. There was also a group of owners who kept dogs primarily for companionship, albeit having a greater emotional distance from their pets.

The researchers also factored in the type of dogs owned. For instance, dogs with dual roles were from breeds known for their working abilities, such as Border Collie, Belgian Shepherd Dog, and German Shepherd Dog.

Owners keeping dogs for companionship preferred the Mudi, the English Cocker Spaniel, and the Labrador Retriever breeds, and were generally older.

“Dog parents,” on the other hand, preferred Border collies, Vizsla, Boxer, and Dachshund, and were more likely to house their dogs indoors only.

Should dogs be part of family?

The researchers also collected data about the behavioral problems in dogs, often seen as indicators of canine welfare.

However, no matter the roles owners attributed to their dogs, no association was found between these roles and the perceived behavioral problems in dogs.

This finding suggests that attributing human-like roles to dogs had no negative impact on their well-being.

Changing dynamics of dogs and owners

The bottom line? Dogs can assume various roles in our lives, offering distinct benefits. This unique research methodology unravels the intricacies of the dog-human bond and the implications it might have on the dogs’ daily lives.

Younger owners, in particular, appear to forge stronger emotional ties with their dogs and more commonly refer to them as their children than the older generations.

This generational shift in how we perceive our relationship with dogs demands more exhaustive research, not just for the well-being of our four-legged friends, but to understand what it says about our evolving families and societies.

Dogs have indeed become more to us than mere pets. They’ve become companions that walk with us through life’s highs and lows, offering comfort and joy.

As we unravel the dog-human dynamic further, it’s clear that our furry friends are here to stay, not just in our homes, but also in the deepest corners of our hearts.

The study is published in the journal Atmospheric Research.

—–

