Futuristic food supply: Transforming CO2 into protein

Protein production is being reimagined as scientists in Germany pioneer an innovative method to transform CO2 into protein and vitamins, powered entirely by renewable energy.

In a world where climate change and a rapidly growing population threaten food security, this revolutionary process offers a sustainable and efficient solution.

By harnessing microbes and renewable energy, researchers are creating micronutrient-enriched proteins that could play a crucial role in feeding the future.

Using CO2 to produce protein and vitamins

At the heart of this innovation is a process that makes beer brewing look ancient.

“This is a fermentation process similar to how you make beer, but instead of giving the microbes sugar, we gave them gas and acetate,” explained Largus Angenent, the corresponding author from the University of Tübingen.

The method involves using hydrogen, oxygen, and CO2 to feed microbes, which in turn produce protein and vitamin B9.

“We knew that yeast could produce vitamin B9 on their own with sugar, however, we didn’t know if they could do the same with acetate,” said Angenent.

Sustainable proteins from bioreactors

As the global population approaches 10 billion, the challenges of climate change and depleting land resources become more pressing.

“One alternative is growing proteins in bioreactors through biotechnology rather than growing crops to feed animals. It makes agriculture much more efficient,” noted Angenent.

His team designed a two-stage bioreactor system that churns out yeast rich in protein and vitamin B9, an essential nutrient for bodily functions like cell growth and metabolism.

In the first phase, the bacterium Thermoanaerobacter kivui converts hydrogen and CO2 into acetate, a key compound found in vinegar.

In the second phase, Saccharomyces cerevisiae, commonly known as baker’s yeast, feeds on acetate and oxygen to create protein and vitamin B9.

This process is powered by clean energy sources like windmills, which can produce the required hydrogen and oxygen by zapping water with electricity.

Sustainable food production

The results were undeniably impressive and hold significant promise for sustainable food production.

Acetate-fed yeast was able to produce nearly the same amount of vitamin B9 as its sugar-fed counterpart, showing that this innovative method is not only efficient but also highly productive.

Remarkably, just six grams (0.4 tablespoons) of dried yeast is enough to meet the daily vitamin B9 requirement.

According to study co-author Michael Rychlik from the Technical University of Munich, who led the vitamin measurements, this achievement is a significant step forward in sustainable food production.

A revolutionary source of protein

For protein content, the yeast produced in the bioreactor surpasses traditional sources like beef, pork, fish, and lentils.

“Eighty-five grams, or six tablespoons, of yeast provides 61% of daily protein needs, compared to 34% from beef and 38% from lentils,” said Angenent.

However, he cautions that the yeast must be treated to remove compounds that could increase the risk of gout if consumed in large quantities.

Even after treatment, the yeast still provides 41% of daily protein requirements, comparable to other common protein sources.

Addressing global challenges

This groundbreaking technology addresses critical global challenges such as environmental conservation, food security, and public health.

By using renewable energy and CO2, the system reduces carbon emissions in food production and minimizes the need for land, freeing up space for conservation efforts.

“The fact that we can make vitamins and protein at the same time at a pretty high production rate without using any land is exciting,” said Angenent.

Further research is needed

While this sustainable protein alternative holds great promise, Angenent emphasizes that there is still much work to be done.

The team plans to optimize and scale up production, assess food safety, and conduct economic analyses.

“The end product is vegetarian/vegan, non-GMO, and sustainable, which could appeal to consumers,” said Angenent, noting that market adoption will take time.

This innovative approach offers a potential solution to future food scarcity while also contributing to the fight against climate change.

By decoupling food production from land use and utilizing renewable energy, the technology opens up new possibilities for sustainable agriculture and food security.

The study is published in the journal Trends in Biotechnology.

