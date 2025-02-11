Gardening hack called 'green gold' works like magic for houseplants

Plant lovers have experimented with everything from eggshell powder to coffee grounds to help their greenery thrive. While some of these methods are effective, a homemade, chlorophyll-rich fertilizer known as “green gold” is gaining attention among gardening enthusiasts.

Dr. Cristhian Josue Cedeno from the Technical University of Manabí has shared new insights on how nutrient-rich preparations can influence plant growth and vitality.

This knowledge aligns with the idea that plants are more than decorations: they are complex organisms that respond well to science-backed care.

Chlorophyll-rich fertilizer

Bold, bright leaves are full of chlorophyll, the natural pigment responsible for a plant’s green shade. When leaves appear pale or lifeless, it can signal a nutrient deficiency that basic watering cannot fix.



Chlorophyll-rich fertilizers may fill that gap by boosting a plant’s photosynthetic process. One promising organic option is LVEB (bovine manure vermicompost leachate), a liquid derived from composted cattle manure that has been processed by earthworms.

This nutrient-rich solution enhances soil quality, promotes beneficial microbes, and provides essential minerals like magnesium, which directly support chlorophyll production.

Unlike synthetic fertilizers, LVEB improves plant health naturally, making it a sustainable choice for home gardeners and farmers alike.

“The 1:30 dilution of the LVEB stood out above the remaining ones, showing significantly greater increases than chemical fertilization for plant height, stem diameter, leaf quantity, total chlorophyll content, and increasing yield by 1,28 t/ha compared to plants that received chemical fertilizer,” said study co-author Cedeno Solorzano.

Hidden power of magnesium

“Magnesium plays a critical role in plant metabolism as it is the central atom in chlorophyll molecules,” explained Shaul O, from Bar-Ilan University.

Anyone frustrated with sickly plants might consider the importance of magnesium, which is a crucial mineral in every chlorophyll molecule.

If leaves appear yellow or growth seems sluggish, magnesium deficiency could be an underlying factor. Dark, leafy material used in homemade fertilizer solutions may add a direct supply of this nutrient.

Supporting healthy soil with chlorophyll fertilizer

Adequate photosynthesis is important, but roots and soil also deserve attention. Healthy soil provides the foundation for strong plant growth, influencing nutrient absorption, moisture retention, and resistance to disease.

“Organic amendments supply readily available carbon and nutrients that stimulate soil microbial biomass and activity,” stated H. J. McGovern from the Scottish Crop Research Institute.

“This microbial stimulation not only accelerates the decomposition of organic matter but also enhances the availability of essential nutrients to plants, ultimately leading to improved plant growth and soil health.”

Homemade chlorophyll fertilizer functions like other organic solutions by feeding beneficial microbes. Healthier soil creates a better environment for roots to access water and nutrients.

Preparing chlorophyll fertilizer

Gardeners often harvest the greenest leaves from shrubs that hold onto their color year-round. These leaves are placed in a blender with around one quart of water to form a rich, dark mixture.

Straining the blend removes chunky bits, and a brief bain-marie heating for about 5 to 10 minutes helps release the essential pigments. This simple recipe is then used in place of typical watering routines every couple of weeks.

Maintaining steady progress

Tracking improvement can be as simple as checking leaves for a vibrant hue. Wilted or droopy plants often show renewed structure after consistent application of the chlorophyll-rich brew.

It pays to stay mindful of the soil’s moisture content and drainage status so that excess water does not cause roots to suffocate. The combination of appropriate watering, sunlight, and nutrient balance keeps plants in good shape.

A greener approach

“The application of organic amendments improves soil physical properties such as structure, porosity, and water retention,” noted the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

“In turn, these improvements support a more active microbial community that enhances nutrient cycling and overall soil fertility.”

Sustainability is a crucial point for many who prefer organic methods.

Homemade chlorophyll solutions fit this mindset by reducing dependence on chemical fertilizers. The steps rely on easily available plant material, which makes the process affordable and eco-friendly.

Using the green gold approach can be an encouraging way to nurse neglected houseplants back to health. The steps are quick, and the benefits become visible in the form of stronger leaves and sturdier stems.

The study is published in the journal La Técnica.

