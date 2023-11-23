Giant 'sunspot archipelago' could unleash powerful solar storms towards Earth

The latest images from NASA, revealing a large cluster of sunspots on the sun’s surface, illustrate fascinating aspects of our nearest star. These sunspots, appearing as small, pepper-like dots, are actually cooler areas on the sun’s surface, resulting from dramatic shifts in its magnetic field.

Captured by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory, which has been observing the sun for over a decade, these sunspots form an “archipelago’” that spans more than 15 Earths in width, roughly 120,000 miles across.

Solar storms

These sunspots are significant not just for their size but also for their potential to unleash powerful solar storms towards Earth. Such storms can cause geomagnetic disturbances, posing risks to power grids, satellites, and other technologies reliant on Earth’s magnetic field.

Sunspots are cooler and darker compared to the surrounding areas on the sun’s surface, with temperatures still reaching a scorching 6,500°F. They are closely associated with solar flares and coronal mass ejections (CMEs), immense energy explosions that contribute to solar storms.

When these solar flares and CMEs occur, they eject enormous clouds of charged gas into space, sometimes directly toward Earth, traveling at incredible speeds. These events can disrupt various technological systems on Earth, including power grids, communications, GPS navigation, and air travel. However, they are also responsible for the creation of beautiful auroras.

Vibrational patterns

Space Weather, which monitors solar and Earth interactions, had anticipated the emergence of this sunspot group even before its capture by the Solar Dynamics Observatory. The size of the sunspot cluster is so immense that it influences the sun’s vibrational patterns.

Helioseismologists, using these vibrations, detected the sunspot group while it was still on the sun’s far side, with parts of the group yet to fully emerge into view.

Earth impacts

According to earthsky.org, there is potential for Earth-directed M and X solar flares in the coming days. M flares can cause brief radio blackouts in the polar regions and minor radiation storms, while X flares are capable of triggering extensive radio blackouts and long-lasting radiation storms.

Chris Wicklund, a meteorologist, noted that these sunspots have been actively flaring, suggesting that the upcoming weeks could be significant as the solar particles reach Earth. According to him, this sunspot region is one of the largest observed in the current solar cycle.

Solar cycle

The solar cycle, approximately 11 years in duration, involves a complete reversal of the sun’s magnetic field, leading to a switch in its north and south poles. The ongoing solar cycle, numbered 25, started in 2019 and is expected to last until around 2030.

The sun’s activity, including the prevalence of sunspots, varies within this cycle, starting with the solar minimum, characterized by fewer sunspots, and gradually moving towards a solar maximum with increased solar activity.

Despite the relative tranquility of the solar minimum, this period can still produce solar storms due to solar flares, which occur when energy stored in the sun’s ‘twisted’ magnetic fields is suddenly released.

