"Canyon of fire" solar eruption extended more than 60,000 miles

On Halloween night, an astonishing astronomical event took place that highlighted the incredible and sometimes terrifying dynamics of our closest star – the sun.

A massive solar eruption resulted in a 62,000-mile-long “canyon of fire” carved into the sun’s surface, a spectacular occurrence that was captured by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory.

Immense eruption

The eruption was so vast that the valley it created on the solar surface was more than twice as wide as the contiguous United States and seven times longer than Earth itself.

NASA’s footage shows an immense plume of plasma erupting from the sun, forming a filament on the southeastern limb that rapidly expanded and then burst, hurling electrified gas in what is known as the “Earth-strike-zone.”

Sunspot AR3477

This phenomenon was the result of sunspot AR3477 unleashing an M flare, which has the potential to cause brief radio blackouts in Earth’s polar regions. The dimensions of this fiery canyon were staggering, measuring approximately 6,200 miles wide and stretching to an enormous 62,000 miles in length.

The plume’s sheer size was enough to be observed from Mars by NASA’s Perseverance rover, despite the Red Planet being 145.59 million miles away from the solar chaos.

Intense solar activity

Notably, the formation of this “canyon of fire” coincides with the sun approaching its phase of solar maximum, a period of particularly intense solar activity that occurs roughly every 11 years.

The event was preceded by the growth of a solar prominence – a loop of magnetized plasma – in the sun’s southern hemisphere. This prominence became unstable and eventually broke away, racing into space and leaving a gaping, canyon-like hole in the sun’s superhot plasma surface.

Canyon of fire

To put the enormity of this solar event into perspective, the plasma ravine dwarfed our planet’s Grand Canyon by about 620 times in width and 224 times in length. Even compared to the solar system’s largest-known canyon, the Valles Marineris on Mars, the fiery solar feature was 50 times wider and 25 times longer.

While the plasma plumes from such eruptions can potentially cause geomagnetic storms and auroras upon reaching Earth, this particular prominence’s trajectory will fortunately miss our planet, alleviating concerns of any potential geomagnetic disturbances.

Solar Dynamics Observatory

Amid these fascinating solar observations, NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) itself has made history as the fastest artificial object, hitting a record speed of 394,736 mph in September.

The SDO, launched in 2018, continues to study solar phenomena, including uncovering the source of solar energetic particles that pose risks to spaceflight and communications.

Study implications

The implications of this solar observation go beyond mere spectacle. In 2021, researchers used data to trace the “fingerprint” of plasma to the sun’s chromosphere, enhancing the understanding of solar storms and their origins.

With this knowledge, there’s potential for better predicting significant solar events, allowing for faster mitigation of risks to space crews, satellites, and even ground-based technology and power grids.

This Halloween event serves as a reminder of the sun’s power and the importance of studying our dynamic star – not only for the pursuit of knowledge but also for the practical benefits to to protect our technology-dependent society.

More about the sun

The sun is the star at the center of the solar system. It is a nearly perfect sphere of hot plasma, radiating energy through nuclear fusion that occurs in its core. This process converts hydrogen into helium and releases a tremendous amount of energy in the form of light and heat.

The sun is about 4.6 billion years old and is expected to continue its main-sequence phase for another 5 billion years or so before evolving into a red giant and finally a white dwarf. It has a diameter of about 1.39 million kilometers (864,000 miles) and is large enough to fit approximately 1.3 million Earths inside.

Solar maximum

The solar maximum, or solar max, is the period of greatest solar activity in the 11-year solar cycle of the Sun. During this time, solar phenomena like solar flares and sunspots are more frequent.

This heightened activity is due to the magnetic field on the sun becoming more tangled, which is caused by the differential rotation of the star (the equator rotates faster than the poles).

The solar maximum contrasts with the solar minimum, when such phenomena are at their least frequent. The cycle affects space weather and can have implications for satellite integrity and communication systems on Earth.

Geomagnetic storms

Geomagnetic storms are disturbances in Earth’s magnetosphere that are caused by changes in the solar wind and interplanetary magnetic field (IMF) near Earth. These storms result from the impact of solar eruptions like coronal mass ejections (CMEs) or high-speed solar wind streams emanating from solar coronal holes.

When these solar winds and magnetic fields interact with Earth’s magnetic field, they can cause complex changes, including the temporary disturbance of the Earth’s magnetosphere.

The severity of geomagnetic storms is categorized by the NOAA Space Weather Scales into G1 (minor) to G5 (extreme) storms. Effects of these storms can range from auroras (Northern and Southern Lights) to disruptions in radio communications, navigation systems, and even power grids during severe storms.

The Halloween storms

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the “Halloween storms” – a series of powerful solar storms that occurred around the end of October and beginning of November 2003.

These storms were some of the largest and most intense solar events ever recorded. They produced high levels of solar radiation, radio blackouts, and geomagnetic activity due to several strong flares and coronal mass ejections (CMEs) from the Sun.

The most significant flares during this period were classified as X-class flares, which are the most intense category. The storms affected satellite operations, power grid operations, and even astronaut safety precautions had to be taken due to the high levels of radiation.

Auroras were seen at particularly low latitudes, in places where they are not usually visible, due to the strength of the geomagnetic storms.

These storms provided a lot of data and insight into space weather and have been studied extensively to better understand the Sun’s behavior and to improve the ability to predict and mitigate the effects of solar activity on modern technology.

—

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.