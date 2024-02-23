Gravity measured in the quantum realm for the first time ever

Scientists have edged closer to deciphering the universe’s enigmatic forces by pioneering a method to measure gravity in the microscopic quantum world. This advancement challenges long-standing puzzles in physics, where the gravitational force, first identified by Isaac Newton, remains elusive within the quantum realm.

Albert Einstein, in his theory of general relativity, professed the difficulty of demonstrating gravity’s quantum version, a sentiment echoed by scientists for centuries. However, the team from the University of Southampton, in collaboration with European scientists, has made a significant breakthrough.

Gravity in the quantum domain

Utilizing a novel technique involving levitating magnets, the researchers have detected a faint gravitational pull on a minuscule particle, venturing into sizes that blur the lines with the quantum domain.

Published in the Science Advances journal, this experiment represents a potential pathway toward uncovering the theory of quantum gravity — a goal that has evaded the scientific community for over a hundred years.

Tim Fuchs, the lead author and a physicist at the University of Southampton, expressed the significance of this achievement.

“For a century, scientists have tried and failed to understand how gravity and quantum mechanics work together. Now, by successfully measuring gravitational signals at the smallest mass ever recorded, we are one step closer to finally realizing how it operates in tandem.”

Innovations in quantum measurement

This experiment marks a milestone in measuring gravity at unprecedented scales and lays the groundwork for future explorations into the quantum realm. The quest for quantum gravity holds the key to answering fundamental questions about our universe.

From understanding the origins of the cosmos to unraveling the mysteries of black holes and unifying all known forces under a single theoretical framework, the implications are profound.

The experiment, a collaboration between Southampton, Leiden University in the Netherlands, and the Institute for Photonics and Nanotechnologies in Italy, was supported by the EU Horizon Europe EIC Pathfinder grant (QuCoM).

It employed an intricate array of superconducting devices, magnetic fields, sensitive detectors, and advanced vibration isolation techniques. Remarkably, the study measured a gravitational pull of just 30aN on a particle weighing 0.43mg, levitated at temperatures just a fraction above absolute zero.

Professor Hendrik Ulbricht, a physicist at the University of Southampton, highlighted the future potential of this research.

“We are pushing the boundaries of science that could lead to new discoveries about gravity and the quantum world. Our technique, which utilizes extremely cold temperatures and devices to isolate particle vibration, will likely pave the way for measuring quantum gravity,” Ulbricht concluded.

The journey ahead in quantum gravity

In summary, this exciting breakthrough marks a pivotal advancement in our quest to understand the universe at its most fundamental level.

By developing a novel technique to measure gravitational forces on microscopic particles, this impressive team of brilliant scientists challenged the boundaries of our current knowledge and forged a new path for exploring the elusive realm of quantum gravity.

As we stand on the brink of these discoveries, the potential to unravel the mysteries of the cosmos, from the origins of the universe to the inner workings of black holes, becomes increasingly tangible.

This research bring us one step closer to unifying the forces of nature under a single theory while exemplifying the relentless pursuit of knowledge that drives humanity forward.

The full study was published in the journal Science Advances.

