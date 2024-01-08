Quantum entanglement discovery is a revolutionary step forward

A team of researchers from the Structured Light Laboratory at the University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa, has made a significant breakthrough regarding quantum entanglement.

Led by Professor Andrew Forbes, in collaboration with renowned string theorist Robert de Mello Koch, now at Huzhou University in China, the team has successfully demonstrated a novel method to manipulate quantum entangled particles without altering their intrinsic properties.

This feat marks a monumental step in our understanding and application of quantum entanglement.

Topology in quantum entanglement

Pedro Ornelas, a Master’s student and lead author of the study, explains, “We achieved this by entangling two identical photons and customizing their shared wave-function. This process makes their collective structure, or topology, apparent only when they are considered as a single entity.”

This experiment revolves around the concept of quantum entanglement, famously referred to as ‘spooky action at a distance’, where particles affect each other’s state, even when separated by vast distances.

Topology, in this context, plays a crucial role. It ensures certain properties are preserved, much like how a coffee mug and a doughnut are topologically equivalent due to their single, unchanging hole.

“Our entangled photons are similar,” Professor Forbes illustrates. “Their entanglement is flexible, yet some characteristics remain constant.”

The study specifically investigates Skyrmion topology, a concept introduced by Tony Skyrme in the 1980s. In this scenario, topology refers to a global property that remains unchanged, like the texture of a fabric, irrespective of how it is manipulated.

Quantum entanglement applications

Skyrmions, initially studied in magnetic materials, liquid crystals, and optical analogues, are lauded in condensed matter physics for their stability and potential in data storage technology.

“We aim to achieve similar transformative impacts with our quantum-entangled skyrmions,” adds Forbes. Unlike previous research that localized Skyrmions at a single point, this study presents a paradigm shift.

As Ornelas puts it, “We now understand that topology, traditionally seen as local, can actually be nonlocal, shared between spatially separated entities.”

Building on this, the team proposes using topology as a classification system for entangled states. Dr. Isaac Nape, a co-investigator, compares this to an alphabet for entangled states.

“Just as we differentiate spheres and doughnuts by their holes, our quantum skyrmions can be categorized by their topological features,” he explains.

Key insights and future research

This discovery opens the door to new quantum communication protocols, utilizing topology as a medium for quantum information processing.

Such protocols could revolutionize how we encode and transmit information in quantum systems, especially in scenarios where traditional encoding methods fail due to minimal entanglement.

In summary, the significance of this research lies in its potential for practical applications. For decades, preserving entangled states has been a major challenge.

The team’s findings suggest that topology can remain intact even as entanglement decays, offering a novel encoding mechanism for quantum systems.

Professor Forbes concludes with a forward-looking statement, saying, “We are now poised to define new protocols and explore the vast landscape of topological nonlocal quantum states, potentially revolutionizing how we approach quantum communication and information processing.”

The full study was published in the journal Nature Photonics.

