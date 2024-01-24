Gulls are shifting their habitats to urban areas

A recent study published in the journal Ecological Informatics by researchers from the University of Alaska Fairbanks has made a significant discovery regarding the behavior of short-billed gulls. The team, led by Falk Huettmann, found that these gulls have been shifting from their typical coastal habitats to urban environments.

A new perspective

The study stands out as the first to compile a comprehensive three-year dataset using a citizen science approach to include a wide sample of gulls and other birds in urban Alaska, offering a new perspective on this habitat shift.

Key insights

The research revealed that short-billed gulls, typically found along coastlines and near water sources, have been occupying areas usually associated with scavenging ravens. These areas include parking lots of supermarkets and fast-food restaurants, as well as human-made structures like industrial gravel pads and garbage dumpsters.

The study’s findings are particularly noteworthy because they indicate a significant change in the gulls’ behavior and habitat preferences.

How the research was conducted

To conduct the study, Huettmann and his team utilized artificial intelligence modeling, which was fed environmental variables specific to locations to predict information about gull occurrences. This method also mirrored a previous study on the distribution of the great gray owl.

The researchers used U.S. census data and urban municipality data, considering factors such as distances to roads, restaurants, waterways, and waste transfer stations.

Mirroring the real-world environment

Moriz Steiner, a graduate student in Huettmann’s lab, emphasized the importance of using socioeconomic datasets. “It allows us to mirror the real-world environment and simulate a situation as true to nature as possible by including them as variables in the models,” he explained.

This approach helped the researchers understand the underlying reasons behind the gulls’ transition to urban landscapes, which is mainly driven by the availability of human food sources and industrial changes.

Study implications

The study has significant implications for understanding how human activities and urbanization impact wildlife behavior. It also raises concerns about the health and longevity of these birds, as the food they find in urban areas, particularly from fast-food restaurants, can be detrimental due to high quantities of salt, fat, sugar, grease, and contaminants.

Furthermore, the presence of gulls in urban areas can pose health risks, as they are known vectors of diseases like avian influenza and salmonella, which can be transferred to humans.

Changing dynamics

Huettmann’s research underscores the changing dynamics of wildlife due to human influence and highlights the need for improved wildlife conservation efforts.

“This kind of information is providing a more holistic picture of how man-made influence on the environment is changing what we otherwise know as natural. Using machine learning will help us, hopefully, to advocate for improved wildlife conservation,” he concluded.

