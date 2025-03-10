Half of the world's Heliconia species are at risk of extinction
Rodielon Putol
Earth.com staff writer

With their beak-like flowers and vibrant colors, Heliconia plants are a striking presence in tropical landscapes. But beyond their visual appeal, these captivating plants serve a vital ecological role and are emblematic of the tropical biosphere.

Heliconia plants have now entered the danger zone, with new research indicating that nearly half of these species are on the brink of extinction.

Decades of fieldwork data

The research was focused on data from the world’s herbaria – time capsules of botanical history.

“The data that is stored in the herbarium is a scientific treasure that makes a project like this feasible,” explained Gary Krupnick, a botanist who heads the Plant Conservation Unit at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History.

The researchers analyzed decades’ worth of fieldwork data, preserved in the form of thousands of dried specimens and meticulous labels, to assess the conservation status of Heliconia plants.

Ecological role of Heliconia plants

Encompassing 187 species related to bananas, the majority of Heliconia plants are rainforest dwellers in tropical Central and South America. Their roles go way beyond their spectacular visual appeal.

They act as precious nectar stations for bats and hummingbirds, who in turn act as pollinators for many Heliconia species, playing a major part in the propagation of these plants.

Yet, their very splendor has put them at risk of overexploitation and poaching. Habitat loss, invasive species, and climate change further compound the threats they face.

Mapping Heliconia’s survival

Despite the adverse conditions that limited in-person access to the herbarium during the pandemic, the researchers made the most of the fully digitized Heliconia specimens available online.

This precious information, coupled with a tool called GeoCAT (Geospatial Conservation Assessment Tool), allowed the research team to calculate crucial factors like the size of the Heliconia’s range and the number of plants in various areas.

The experts also explored how human activities have impacted forest cover in these areas, which Heliconia populations inhabit protected regions, and which species can potentially be reintroduced into the wild from botanical gardens.

Threatened Heliconia species

The findings were anything but encouraging. Of the 187 Heliconia species, 47 percent are threatened with extinction.

Most of these endangered species are found in few wild protected areas, and a relatively small number of these exist outside their native ranges.

Furthermore, many of these species are adapted to fragile environments like high-altitude cloud forests, which are particularly susceptible to change.

The team identified 45 Heliconia species that are top priorities for additional protection.

“This study provides a blueprint for how to save this group of plants, starting with this list of priority species,” Krupnick said.

Raising public awareness

The researchers are committed to raising public awareness about the challenges facing the Heliconia genus. Their goal is to encourage responsible tourism to help curb unsustainable demand for these plants.

Their efforts will not merely save these vivid symbols of the tropics, but will also spur the conservation of other endangered plant species.

Despite the grim data, the researchers noted that there is a glimmer of hope. “Now that we know the conservation status of every one of the 187 species of Heliconia, we can construct a coherent plan of how to protect them,” said John Kress, an emeritus curator at the museum and one of the authors of the new study.

This study highlights the urgent need for enlightened conservation strategies to preserve our remarkable yet vulnerable biodiversity.

Botanical gardens: A lifeline for Heliconia

As wild Heliconia populations decline, botanical gardens are stepping in as vital sanctuaries. These living collections safeguard rare species, providing a backup for reintroduction efforts when conditions allow.

By cultivating Heliconia in controlled environments, scientists can develop sustainable propagation methods and help preserve the genetic diversity of the plants.

Beyond conservation, botanical gardens raise public awareness through education and partnerships with local organizations.

However, not all Heliconia species thrive outside of their native habitats, which poses challenges for their long-term preservation. Advanced seed banking and propagation techniques must be explored to secure the future of these rainforest icons.

—–

