Common weed-killing herbicide linked to brain issues and cognitive decline

We are all exposed to glyphosate, a chemical found in many herbicides. Glyphosate is widely used in crop farming to reduce the presence of unwanted weeds.

Previous research has shown that this toxin can cross into brain tissue, but the effects have not been well studied.

New research on mice has revealed that even minimal levels of glyphosate are associated with cognitive changes in brain function.

The study sheds light on the potential risks this pervasive chemical may pose to brain health at a time when dementia and Alzheimer’s disease are affecting more and more people.

Understanding herbicides — the basics

Herbicides are chemicals designed to kill weeds and other unwanted plants, making them a staple tool for farmers, gardeners, and landscapers alike.

There are different types of herbicides, each targeting specific kinds of weeds. Some are broad-spectrum, wiping out a wide range of plants, while others are selective, focusing on particular species without harming the crops.

This versatility makes herbicides incredibly useful for maintaining gardens and agricultural fields efficiently.

However, herbicides aren’t without their downsides. Overusing or misusing these chemicals can lead to environmental issues, such as harming beneficial insects, contaminating water sources, and reducing biodiversity.

Additionally, some weeds can develop resistance to herbicides, making them harder to control over time.

Herbicides and brain health

The research, conducted by Arizona State University in collaboration with the Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen), uncovers some alarming effects of glyphosate on brain health.

Mice that were exposed to the herbicide developed troubling symptoms of brain inflammation, a condition linked to the early stages of neurodegenerative diseases.

“Our work contributes to the growing literature that highlights the brain’s vulnerability to glyphosate,” said Ramon Velasquez, one of the researchers.

The study also revealed that these symptoms and signs of distress persisted long after exposure to the toxin ended, indicating the herbicide’s long-lasting impact on brain health.

Rising prevalence of cognitive decline

The research team conducted experiments over 13 weeks, followed by a six-month recovery period.

Even at low doses, close to what is considered acceptable for humans, glyphosate caused significant harm in mice.

This included a persistent increase in inflammatory markers in the brain and blood, which remained elevated long after the exposure had ceased.

“Our goal is to identify environmental factors that contribute to the rising prevalence of cognitive decline and neurodegenerative diseases in our society,” explained Velasquez.

“By unveiling such factors, we can develop strategies to minimize exposures, ultimately improving the quality of life for the growing aging population.”

Herbicide byproduct in brain tissue

Additionally, the researchers found that a glyphosate byproduct, namely aminomethylphosphonic acid, accumulated in brain tissue, further raising concerns about the herbicide’s long-term safety.

Glyphosate exposure in the mice was also associated with premature death, and anxiety-like behaviors, symptoms that were present long after the end of the recovery period.

“Given the increasing incidence of cognitive decline in the aging population, particularly in rural communities where exposure to glyphosate is more common due to large-scale farming, there is an urgent need for more basic research on the effects of this herbicide,” Velasquez emphasized.

An unseen battle in the fields

The Centers for Disease Research have emphasized the higher risks of glyphosate exposure associated with agricultural workers, farm laborers, and landscapers.

Apart from occupational exposure, the residues in foods and the widespread environmental presence pose risks to the general population.

“My hope is that our work drives further investigation into the effects of glyphosate exposure, which may lead to a reevaluation of its long-term safety and perhaps spark discussion about other prevalent toxins in our environment that may affect the brain,” said Samantha K. Bartholomew, first author of the study.

Glyphosate: Friend or foe?

Glyphosate is one of the most widely used herbicides in the world, famous for its role in controlling weeds in agricultural fields, gardens, and even urban areas.

You might know it by its brand name, Roundup, which farmers and gardeners spray to keep unwanted plants from stealing nutrients and space from their crops.

Glyphosate works by targeting a specific enzyme that plants need to grow, effectively shutting down their ability to thrive.

This makes it a go-to solution for many looking to maintain tidy landscapes or boost agricultural productivity without having to manually pull weeds all day.

While it is deemed safe by the EPA, the International Agency for Research on Cancer has classified glyphosate as “possibly carcinogenic to humans.” Studies, including this one, continue to question its overall safety.

Building on prior research, this study strengthens the evidence linking glyphosate exposure to an increased risk of neurodegenerative disorders.

“These findings highlight that many chemicals we regularly encounter, previously considered safe, may pose potential health risks. However, further research is needed to fully assess the public health impact and identify safer alternatives,” said Patrick Pirrotte, associate professor with TGen and senior author of the paper.

Reevaluating herbicides and public health

As glyphosate use continues to grow, particularly in large-scale farming, the study emphasizes the urgent need for stricter monitoring, further research, and potential reevaluation of the herbicide’s long-term safety.

The brain’s ability to heal may be formidable under certain circumstances, but exposure to harmful chemicals like glyphosate reveals vulnerabilities that cannot be ignored.

Addressing these risks proactively could play a critical role in reducing the incidence of cognitive decline and neurodegenerative diseases in future generations.

The full study was published in the journal Journal of Neuroinflammation.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–