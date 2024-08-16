How Australia outpaces America in life expectancy

Despite the presence of numerous deadly creatures, Australia reigns supreme in terms of life expectancy among the anglophone nations for the past 30 years.

Other elite English-speaking nations saw significant improvements in their respective life expectancies, with Ireland leading the pack.

However, America, unfortunately, brings up the rear in this vital health parameter since the early nineties.

Achievable gains in life expectancy

A group of social researchers from Penn State University recently published their findings on this issue. The report, which delves into the comparative study of life expectancy among various countries, becomes an eye opener for America.

“One lesson we Americans can learn about life expectancy from looking at comparable countries is where the frontier of best performance lies,” said Jessica Ho, associate professor of sociology and demography at Penn State and senior author on the paper.

“Yes, we’re doing badly, but this study shows what can we aim for. We know these gains in life expectancy are actually achievable because other large countries have already done it.”

Unraveling the life expectancy data

Using data from the Human Mortality Database and the World Health Organization Mortality Database spanning from 1990 to 2019, the researchers compared life expectancy across six countries – the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand.

The team meticulously analyzed data based on gender, age, and cause of death, including a variety of areas such as cancers, drug and alcohol related deaths, and fatalities from firearms and motor vehicle accidents.

Their effort also included examining the life expectancy within each country, revealing the geographical inequalities associated with it.

Australia leads and America trails

The analysis showed Australians leading with the highest life expectancy at birth over the study period. Compared to Americans, Australian women were found to live nearly 4 more years, while Australian men averaged 5 more years.

Americans, however, had the lowest life expectancy, with women living an average of almost 81.5 years and men an average of nearly 76.5 years in 2019.

Geographical inequalities in life expectancy also seemed to be the worst in the United States.

The study reported the highest life expectancy rates for women and men in California and Hawaii, while the southeastern states reflected the lowest life expectancy for both genders.

What is driving shorter American lifespans?

“One of the main drivers of why American longevity is so much shorter than in other high-income countries is our younger people die at higher rates from largely preventable causes of death, like drug overdose, car accidents, and homicide,” stated Ho, who is also affiliated to the Social Science Research Institute at Penn State.

Furthermore, in the age range of 45-64, high mortality rates were noted due to substance abuse and cardiovascular diseases.

Australia serves as a model for the United States, with the country’s policies helping them climb to the top of the life expectancy rankings.

By controlling young adult mortality, reducing levels of gun deaths, drug and alcohol use, and improving chronic disease management, Australia significantly outperformed the U.S. in life expectancy.

The researchers suggest that adopting policies such as investing in public transit infrastructure, higher support for substance abuse treatment programs, and robust public health efforts can help the U.S. not only increase its life expectancy but also decrease geographical disparities related to it.

A path to a healthier America

To bridge the gap in life expectancy, America must prioritize a cultural shift towards health and wellness. This involves not only addressing immediate health concerns but also fostering a long-term mindset that values preventive care and healthy living.

Communities can play a crucial role by promoting physical activity, nutritious diets, and mental health awareness.

Engaging in local initiatives, like community fitness programs and health education workshops, can empower individuals to take charge of their health. Additionally, creating policies that ensure equitable access to healthcare resources is vital in reducing disparities.

By learning from Australia’s success and implementing these changes, the U.S. can pave the way for a healthier future and ultimately boost its life expectancy.

The study was part of a larger project supported by the National Institute on Aging of the National Institutes of Health and had contributions from other researchers, including a doctoral student from the University of Southern California.

The findings are published in the journal BMJ Open.

