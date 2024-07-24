Are small electric vehicles safe? Rising accident rates say no

The popularity of small electric vehicles, especially e-scooters and e-bikes, has skyrocketed over the past few years. These vehicles are no longer just interesting curiosities but are now woven into the fabric of urban transport, changing how we navigate our cities. However, with this rapid rise in electric vehicle use comes a surge in accidents.

The boom of these “micromobility” devices has led to a worrisome increase in injuries and hospitalizations, as discovered by researchers at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF).

Accidents with electric vehicles

The study was led by Dr. Adrian Fernandez, chief resident in the Department of Urology at UCSF. The team analyzed the injuries and hospitalizations from various small electric vehicles. The results reveal a pressing issue that needs to be addressed.

According to the analysis, e-bike injuries have doubled every year from 2017 to 2022, while e-scooter injuries have risen by 45 percent. The research suggest that e-riders are slightly older than traditional riders and use helmets less often.

Furthermore, e-scooter riders were more prone to internal injuries than traditional scooter riders. In contrast, non-electric vehicle riders were more likely to experience upper extremity injuries.

“The U.S. had a remarkable increase in micromobility injuries during the study period. This increase in accidents not only introduced a demographic shift but also underscores an urgency for added safety measures. We can’t deny the health and environmental benefits of micromobility vehicle use, but we need to make structural adjustments to promote safe riding,” noted Dr. Fernandez.

Low-cost electric vehicles

Micromobility has grown 50-fold in the last decade, especially in populated regions with the roll-out of electric-powered vehicles and ride-sharing platforms.

These low-cost, green scooters and bikes zipping up to 28 miles an hour have become a convenient and affordable option, easing congestion and aiding riders to cover more distance with lesser effort. However, the study shows that these vehicles could be potentially dangerous, particularly for beginners.

For the investigation, the researchers analyzed data from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

This system has been capturing statistics from emergency departments about consumer product-related injuries since 1978. The scientists examined various factors such as type of injury (blunt, orthopedic, neurological, dental); the injury region (head, neck, trunk, extremities); and helmet usage.

Following the crumb trail of data, the researchers discovered that e-bike injuries surged from 751 in 2017 to 23,493 in 2022. E-scooter injuries escalated from 8,566 to 56,847 in the same period. In total, close to 2.5 million bicycle injuries and 304,000 scooter injuries were recorded, including 45,586 e-bike injuries and 189,517 e-scooter injuries in the U.S.

Injuries from electric vehicle accidents

It turns out, both traditional and electric bike and scooter injuries were more common in urban areas compared to rural settings.

Furthermore, electric bike and scooter riders were older and more prone to indulge in risky behaviors like riding without a helmet or while under the influence. Shockingly, the median age for injured e-scooter riders was 30 years, higher compared to just 11 years for conventional scooter riders.

“Our findings stress a worrying trend: helmet usage is conspicuously lower among electric vehicle users, and risky behaviors like riding under the influence are more common,” said study co-first author Kevin D. Li.

Safety challenges of micromobility vehicles

To mitigate these escalating hazards, a multi-pronged response is vital. This includes building a better infrastructure to accommodate these compact vehicles, educating people about the importance of helmet usage and sober riding.

“Understanding and addressing the safety challenges posed by micromobility vehicles is critical as they become more embedded in our daily lives,” noted study senior author Dr. Benjamin N. Breyer.

“This not only involves adapting our urban landscapes but also fostering a culture of safety among riders. By doing so, we can harness the full potential of micromobility to create more sustainable, healthy, and safe urban environments.”

So America, as we shift gears towards a greener future, let’s ensure this exciting ride is a safe one.

The study is published in the journal JAMA Network Open.

