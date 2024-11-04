How marine protected areas boost human health

A comprehensive review study has recently investigated the vital connections between marine biodiversity conservation, human health, and well-being. According to the experts, marine protected areas (MPAs) not only support ecological balance but also provide tangible benefits for people, underscoring their dual importance.

Marine protected areas

Marine protected areas are legally designated sections of the ocean recognized for their conservation value. These areas are protected by laws that restrict human activities, aiming to allow ecosystems to thrive without significant interference.

Depending on the specific regulations of an MPA, activities like fishing, building, or oil drilling may be prohibited or limited. The overarching goal is to create a space where marine life can flourish and, in turn, contribute to ecological and human welfare.

Expanding ocean protection

With global plans to extend MPAs as part of the UN’s “30×30” initiative – seeking to protect 30% of the world’s oceans and land by 2030 – understanding the impact of these areas on both people and nature has become increasingly important.

The new study, conducted by the World Wide Fund for Nature, Harvard University’s School of Public Health, and Duke University’s marine laboratory, led by Daniel Viana, reviewed data from over 200 scientific articles published since 1973.

The team discovered that in 234 MPAs worldwide, more than 60% reported improvements in both conservation outcomes and human well-being. This finding suggests that well-managed MPAs can simultaneously support nature and the communities that depend on marine resources.

Protected areas and local communities

The study also included MPAs that permit sustainable use through controlled fishing practices that avoid harming delicate ecosystems. These measures, such as using hook-and-line methods or fish traps, minimize damage to coral reefs and other sensitive habitats.

The research suggests that investing in MPAs often results in benefits for local communities, particularly in terms of fishing yields and food access.

MPAs play an essential role in small island nations like Bonaire, Palau, and the Cook Islands. These regions, where over 95% of fish catches are tied to area-based conservation, illustrate how marine protection can drive both ecological and economic gains.

However, the study noted that despite the evident link between MPAs and improved food access, few studies have measured the direct nutritional impact on local communities.

Only one research project in the Philippines established a connection between enhanced fish access and better health outcomes, finding reduced rates of childhood stunting.

Nutrient contributions of protected areas

The world’s waters – rivers, seas, lakes, and floodplains – are rich in edible plants and animals that offer essential vitamins, minerals, and fatty acids. These nutrients, particularly when harvested sustainably, can significantly bolster the diets of coastal populations.

The study quantified the nutrient contributions from foods within MPAs, revealing that even with just 8% of the oceans under protection, these areas contribute 14% of the global supply of six key micronutrients from marine sources.

By fostering healthy marine environments, MPAs enhance fish populations that can spill over into adjacent areas, leading to more robust catches, increased income from fishing, and better access to nutritious food.

Challenges and complexities

While MPAs offer considerable benefits, implementing them effectively is not without challenges. The study found that many MPAs lack effective management, which can limit their success.

Additionally, while MPAs help support marine life and nearby human communities, they do not directly address significant threats like climate change and pollution that require broader action.

Aquaculture, or the farming of aquatic organisms, is growing as a supplement to wild harvests to meet the increasing demand for aquatic food. Although it provides more than half of the aquatic food consumed globally, aquaculture must continue to advance in sustainability practices.

The study also emphasized that in many developing coastal nations, wild-harvested food remains a critical source of nutrition for millions.

Marine protected areas and global health

Linking marine conservation to human health presents promising opportunities but also reveals research gaps. While MPAs can contribute to better health outcomes by boosting fish availability and nutrient intake, questions remain about the equitable distribution of these benefits.

For instance, in the Maldives, the majority of fish caught from reefs are consumed by tourists rather than local residents, illustrating potential disparities.

Despite these challenges, the study underscores the potential of MPAs to promote a regenerative relationship between people and the environment.

By managing fisheries to support nutritional health rather than merely maximizing profits, a “nutrition-sensitive” approach to marine conservation could help address global food security.

In conclusion, while MPAs cannot tackle all threats alone, their role in sustaining both marine ecosystems and human communities represents a promising path toward a balanced, health-focused future.

