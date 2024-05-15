Marine protected areas fall short on 2030 biodiversity targets

Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) serve as crucial sanctuaries aimed at safeguarding marine biodiversity and ensuring sustainable ecosystems.

These areas, established to protect marine life, enhance ecosystem resilience, and secure long-term benefits for both nature and humanity, cover a substantial portion of the Earth’s oceans.

However, an international collaboration, including researchers from Oregon State University, highlights a significant deficiency in the effectiveness of these areas.

The collaboration’s analysis of the world’s 100 largest MPAs – which represent nearly 90% of Earth’s protected oceanic regions – reveals that these areas are underperforming in biodiversity conservation.

The study points to slow management implementation and insufficient restrictions on detrimental human activities as primary reasons for this inefficacy.

The vital role of ocean biodiversity

Ocean biodiversity is indispensable, playing a pivotal role in climate regulation, oxygen production, and food supply. It also harbors potential benefits for medicine and industry through its diverse genetic and molecular makeup.

The presence of varied species within these MPAs helps mitigate adverse impacts on the marine ecosystem, crucial for maintaining the balance necessary for human and ecological health.

Insights from The MPA Guide

The study’s framework was based on criteria from “The MPA Guide: A framework to achieve global goals for the ocean,” a seminal piece in guiding global marine conservation efforts.

One of the key researchers involved in the study, Kirsten Grorud-Colvert, emphasized the urgency of enhancing the health and diversity of ocean areas.

“Now more than ever we need healthy and biodiverse areas in the ocean to benefit people and help buffer threats to ocean ecosystems,” said Grorud-Colvert, underscoring the necessity for effective, just, and durable MPAs.

The 2030 biodiversity conservation target and MPA effectiveness

With a biodiversity conservation target set by the United Nations to protect at least 30% of the ocean by 2030, the findings serve as a crucial reminder of the need for both increased coverage and enhanced quality of MPAs.

The report also questions the effectiveness of current conservation efforts, suggesting that a focus on quality, rather than merely the quantity of protected areas, is essential for genuine progress.

Beth Pike of the Marine Conservation Institute, who led the assessment, weighed in on the outcomes linked to the design and management of MPAs.

She noted significant disparities between the coverage of MPAs and the strength of protections they offer, suggesting that many MPAs, while extensive, do not sufficiently safeguard marine ecosystems.

This points to an urgent need for adjustments in the approach to marine conservation to meet the 2030 biodiversity goals effectively.

Challenges and recommendations

Despite the potential of MPAs as effective tools for biodiversity conservation, the report highlights notable variations in their design, goals, regulations, and management.

For instance, while some MPAs prohibit activities like oil drilling and industrial fishing, others allow them, which greatly reduces their effectiveness.

Furthermore, a quarter of these areas lack implemented management plans, rendering them no different from unprotected waters.

Another Oregon State marine ecologist involved in the study, Jenna Sullivan-Stack, pointed out that the title of “marine protected area” often sets expectations of a healthy, vibrant ocean space supportive of biodiversity.

“That’s not always the case,” said Sullivan-Stack. She stressed the importance of a standardized assessment method to provide a clear, evidence-based understanding of the actual state of biodiversity protection in MPAs.

The geographic distribution of MPAs

The researchers also noted that large MPAs are often located in remote areas, leaving vital habitats and species in less remote regions unprotected.

This geographic imbalance underscores the need for a more strategic placement of MPAs to encompass a broader range of critical marine environments.

Enhancing marine protected areas

The analysis provided by the international team serves as a call to action for enhancing the design and management of marine protected areas.

By focusing on strengthening these ocean guardians, we can ensure they fulfill their role as effective protectors of marine biodiversity, supporting ecosystems and communities worldwide.

The journey towards achieving the 2030 conservation goal is not just about expanding the ocean’s protected areas – it’s about ensuring these areas are truly capable of sustaining the marine life they are designed to protect.

The study is published in the journal Conservation Letters.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–