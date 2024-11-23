How peaches spread across North America and the world

While the Spanish explorers may have brought the first peach pits to North America, recent research reveals that the real credit for the fruit’s widespread cultivation goes to the Indigenous communities of the continent.

The study, conducted by researchers at Penn State, sheds light on this often overlooked chapter of history.

Indigenous networks and the spread of peaches

Jacob Holland-Lulewicz, the first author of the study and an assistant professor of anthropology at Penn State, elaborated on the intensive care required for peaches to be productive.

This care includes finding appropriate places for plantation with abundant sunlight and proper soil drainage, along with regular pruning.

The widespread cultivation of peaches is a result of the Indigenous networks and land management practices – a fact that is often missed in narratives regarding the quick spread of peaches post-Spanish introduction.

Samples from archeological sites

The researchers meticulously examined historical documents that mentioned peaches such as the writings of French missionary explorer Jacques Marquette and English merchant Jonathan Dickinson.

Radiocarbon dating, a method that measures the decay of radioactive carbon-14 atoms in organic material, was used to determine the approximate ages of peach pits and other organic samples from various archaeological sites.

Spread of peaches in North America

The researchers found that by 1620, a hundred years after the Spanish arrival in Florida and Georgia’s Oconee Valley, peaches likely spread across the Indigenous settlements throughout the interior southeast.

But these communities didn’t just adopt the fruit. They bred new varieties – so many that they outnumbered those found in Europe during the same era.

The researchers identified what are possibly the oldest peaches in North America unearthed at a Muskogean farmstead in Oconee Valley dating back to between 1520 and 1550.

Indigenous influence on peaches

Study co-author Victor Thompson is a research professor of archaeology at the University of Georgia (UGA) and executive director of the Georgia Museum of Natural History.

“Understanding the path that the introduction of species, such as peach trees, took through colonization and the role that Indigenous people and their long-term relationship with the environment played in shaping these histories demonstrates the importance of these events, people and processes to what becomes a broader American history,” said Thompson.

“Further, the fact that all of this work took place on museum specimens underscores the importance of maintaining these collections for future study.”

Legacy of Indigenous communities

At this point in our story, peaches had so intertwined with Indigenous history and culture that when the ancestors of the modern-day Muscogee (Creek) Nation were forcefully relocated from Georgia and Alabama in the 1800s, they took peaches with them.

Today, peaches continue to be grown as heritage crops by the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, with the act of growing and caring for them being a significant cultural practice.

Climate’s role in peach cultivation

Understanding the climatic factors that affect peach cultivation is pivotal for their successful growth. Peaches thrive in regions with distinct seasonal variations, requiring cold winters to induce dormancy followed by warm springs to awaken the fruiting process.

This adaptability explains their prevalence in temperate zones worldwide. However, climate change poses potential challenges, with rising temperatures and unpredictable frosts threatening the delicate balance necessary for peach production.

The researchers emphasize the need for exploring cultivars resilient to climate fluctuations, ensuring the preservation of both traditional and newly developed peach varieties.

Future research directions

As the historical and anthropological perspectives have enriched our understanding of peach cultivation, future research may involve genetic studies and exploring innovative agricultural practices.

With advances in biotechnology, scientists are unraveling the genome of peaches to identify traits that confer resistance to diseases and environmental stressors. This genetic insight is crucial for breeding programs aimed at improving yield and quality.

Moreover, sustainable practices, such as permaculture and regenerative agriculture, are being explored to reduce environmental impact.

So, the next time you enjoy a sweet, juicy peach, remember the Indigenous communities that played a key role in its journey.

Their extensive care and management not only introduced this beloved summer fruit to a new continent but also paved the way for its spread and the diversity we enjoy today.

The study is published in the journal Nature Communications.

