How plant stem cells could support human growth

Stem cells in humans and animals have garnered significant attention for their ability to repair and regenerate damaged tissues.

From treating degenerative diseases to enabling advanced therapies, these cells have revolutionized medical research. However, stem cells are not exclusive to the animal kingdom.

Plant stem cells

Plants, too, possess their own remarkable stem cells, quietly driving growth and regeneration beneath their roots and shoots.

While plant stem cells have not received the same spotlight, they hold immense potential for advancing agriculture and food sustainability.

According to Huanzhong Wang, professor of plant molecular biology at the College of Agriculture, Health, and Natural Resources (CAHNR), plant stem cells have significant potential to support human development – especially through enhancing food supply resilience.

“It’s not just humans and animals,” said Professor Wang. “Plants have stem cells too, and we should be paying attention to them.”

Stem cells and plant development

Plants owe their growth and longevity to a variety of stem cells that govern cell division and differentiation. These cells, embedded deep within the roots, shoots, and the vascular system of plants, are critical to the plant’s ability to develop.

Professor Wang noted that this intricate network of stem cells ensures that plants can grow both upwards and downwards, forming thicker stems or trunks when necessary.

“Plants can grow for many, many years because different types of stem cells basically ensure they can grow up in the air and deep into the ground,” said Wang. “To grow a thicker stem or trunk, they need another type of stem cell.”

Critical role of the HVA gene

While plant stem cells haven’t attracted as much attention as their biomedical counterparts, they hold incredible potential for bolstering our food supply.

Professor Wang’s research highlights how understanding these cells can lead to stronger, more resilient crops. His lab recently published a study in New Phytologist that describes the role of a transcription factor gene called HVA.

The HVA gene controls cell division in vascular stem cells, which are responsible for producing the vascular bundles that transport water and nutrients throughout the plant.

Overexpressing this gene dramatically increases the number of vascular bundles, boosting the plant’s structural resilience.

Enhancing agricultural resilience

“In plants without HVA gene overexpression, we observed around five to eight vascular bundles,” said Professor Wang. “In contrast, plants with one copy of the overexpressed gene had over 20, and those with two copies had more than 50 bundles.”

The implications for agriculture are clear. Taller, slender crops like corn could benefit from enhanced wind resistance with the aid of additional vascular bundles.

“When plants grow taller, there is a risk that they could topple over,” said Wang. “Having more vascular bundles ensures the plant can stand still and resist those conditions.”

Expanding research beyond mustard plants

Though the research was conducted using a mustard family model organism, the HVA gene is present in various plant species, suggesting broad applicability.

Wang’s team plans to investigate other transcription factors in the same gene family to further unravel the mysteries of plant vascular development.

“We are interested in studying other closely related genes to find out their function,” noted Wang. “It will be interesting to study further how this gene family affects vascular development.”

Plant stem cells and sustainable agriculture

As the global population continues to rise, the demand for sustainable and resilient food sources becomes increasingly urgent.

Plant stem cells, with their unique ability to drive growth and regeneration, could play a pivotal role in this effort.

By harnessing the regenerative power of these cells, scientists can develop crops that not only grow faster but also exhibit greater resilience to environmental stressors like drought, pests, and changing climate conditions.

Research into plant stem cells also opens up the possibility of reducing reliance on chemical fertilizers and pesticides.

With more robust crops, farmers could see increased yields while minimizing environmental damage. This aligns with the broader movement toward sustainable farming and reducing the carbon footprint of agriculture.

The study is published in the journal New Phytologist.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–