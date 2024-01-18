Scientists capture plant communication on video

A team of Japanese researchers has made a groundbreaking discovery in the field of plant communication, capturing real-time footage of plants transmitting defense responses to their neighbors. This significant achievement, led by molecular biologist Masatsugu Toyota from Saitama University, was published in the journal Nature Communications in October 2023.

Volatile organic compounds

The study’s breakthrough lies in observing undamaged plants responding to volatile organic compounds (VOCs) emitted by other plants experiencing mechanical damage or insect attacks. The research involved Yuri Aratani, a Ph.D. student, and Takuya Uemura, a postdoctoral researcher, as key team members.

“Plants perceive volatile organic compounds (VOCs) released by mechanically- or herbivore-damaged neighboring plants and induce various defense responses. Such interplant communication protects plants from environmental threats,” the authors explained.

Experimental setup

The experimental setup included an air pump connected to a container of leaves and caterpillars and another chamber housing Arabidopsis thaliana, a common weed from the mustard family.

The Arabidopsis plants were genetically engineered to fluoresce green upon detecting calcium ions, which act as stress messengers. Using a fluorescence microscope, the team could monitor the signals released by the undamaged plants after they received VOCs from the damaged leaves.

Airborne warning messages

This study builds on initial observations of plant communication documented in 1983, which sparked significant discussion within the scientific community.

“We have finally unveiled the intricate story of when, where, and how plants respond to airborne ‘warning messages’ from their threatened neighbors,” Toyota said. He emphasized the crucial role of this unseen communication network in alerting neighboring plants to imminent threats in a timely manner.

This research not only sheds light on the complex and subtle interactions within the plant kingdom but also opens new avenues for understanding ecological relationships and plant defense mechanisms.

More about plant communication

Plant communication is a fascinating area of study that explores how plants interact with each other and their environment. There are several key ways in which plants communicate:

Chemical signals

Plants release a variety of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) into the air, which can convey information to other plants. For example, when a plant is attacked by pests, it may emit chemicals that signal neighboring plants to ramp up their own defense mechanisms.

Root signals

Plants also communicate through their root systems, either directly or via symbiotic relationships with fungi (mycorrhizal networks). These underground networks can help plants share nutrients and water, and even warn each other of environmental stresses or pest attacks.

Electrical signals

Research has shown that plants can generate and propagate electrical signals within their structures. These signals can be a response to various stimuli, like injury or drought, and may play a role in plant communication, although this area is less understood.

Mechanical signals

Plants can respond to mechanical stimuli, such as touch or wind. This response can involve altering growth patterns or releasing chemicals, and in some cases, these changes can affect neighboring plants.

Light signals

Plants are sensitive to light and can change their growth and behavior based on the light conditions created by neighboring plants. This is part of how plants compete for light, but it can also be a form of communication, as changes in one plant can inform others about the surrounding environment.

Video Credit: Masatsugu Toyota/ Saitama University

