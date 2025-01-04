How pollinators boost the nutritional value of crops

Many of the foods we enjoy, such as apples, almonds, and pumpkin spices, rely on pollinators like bees and butterflies. These organisms play a critical role in producing one-third of our food supply and significantly impact the quality, flavor, and market value of crops.

A recent study by researchers from the University of Göttingen sheds light on this underexplored yet critical aspect of agriculture.

Pollinators influence crop quality through their movement across plantations and the variety of plants they visit. However, current strategies tend to focus heavily on supporting pollinators while neglecting the importance of plant quality.

The researchers argue that understanding species-specific pollinator behavior and strategic crop variety distribution can significantly enhance fruit quality.

Pollination’s impact on global agriculture

Animal pollination plays a vital role in global agriculture, contributing to two-thirds of the world’s most important crops.

These crops – such as fruits, nuts, and pulses – rely on pollinators like bees and are valued at hundreds of billions of US dollars annually. Beyond supporting food production, animal pollination ensures the supply of essential nutrients.

For instance, pollinator-dependent crops provide over 90% of the dietary vitamin C we consume, along with substantial levels of carotenoids and antioxidants, which are crucial for human health.

Pollinators, particularly bees, directly enhance the nutritional and commercial value of crops. In the case of rapeseed, bees increase its polyunsaturated fatty acid and total oil content, making the crop healthier and more valuable.

Similarly, they improve avocado production by boosting the oil content and increasing the fruit’s weight, leading to better quality and higher market value. This highlights the indispensable role of animal pollination not just in crop yields but also in enhancing food quality and nutritional benefits.

Pollinators and fruit quality

The research highlights that not all pollinators or crops are the same when it comes to improving fruit quality. The type of pollinator species, the variety of the crop, and the quality of the pollen they transfer all play crucial roles in determining the final quality of the fruit.

If there are changes in how pollinators behave or in the arrangement of plants within a field, cross-pollination between different plant varieties might not happen effectively. This can lead to reduced fruit quality or failed pollination altogether.

Therefore, it is not just about having enough pollinators present, but also ensuring the right types of pollinators interact with crops in the right ways and at the right times.

The spatial movement of pollinators and how they engage with different plant varieties in the field are key factors in producing high-quality crops.

The need for quality-oriented research

The study was conducted by Professor Teja Tscharntke, Dr. Carolina Ocampo-Ariza, and Dr. Wiebke Kämper from the Functional Agrobiodiversity and Agroecology Group at the University of Göttingen.

“The results of our review show that future research should not only focus on the quantity but also more on the quality of the crops. After all, a better nutrient composition benefits the health of consumers,” noted the researchers.

They advocate for the following: promoting cross-pollination by considering crop variety and pollen quality; comparing the quality of self-pollinated and cross-pollinated varieties; and designing cultivated areas and landscapes to maximize pollinator mobility.

Sustainable crop improvement with pollinators

By applying these recommendations, agriculture can achieve more than just higher yields – crops can be produced with superior nutritional value. This calls for a detailed understanding of how pollinator behavior, crop variety, and pollen quality interact to influence fruit quality.

An effective strategy ensures that pollinators are not only present but also appropriately paired with the right crop varieties. This targeted approach boosts nutrient content, enhances sensory appeal, and raises the commercial value of crops.

Such practices directly benefit farmers through better harvests and profits, while consumers gain access to healthier, more nutritious food.

Additionally, this approach supports sustainable agriculture by promoting biodiversity and optimizing pollinator movement. It promotes a balanced system where the needs of the environment, farmers, and consumers are met, contributing to long-term agricultural success.

The study is published in the journal Trends in Plant Science.

—–

—–