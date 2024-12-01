Huge lithium deposit from volanic ash found in Pennsylvania

In the heart of America, the echoes of the gold rush still resonate. But today, a different kind of rush is underway – the lithium rush.

As the world craves more renewable energy and electric vehicle usage surges, the demand for lithium has soared, leading geologists on a race against time to track down this highly coveted element.

An unexpected treasure

In the hot summer of 2023, a group of researchers funded by a mining company discovered what is possibly the largest lithium reserve, nestled in an ancient supervolcano on the border between Nevada and Oregon.

Recently, another unexpected lithium deposit was found on the other side of the United States, and it was hidden in a place you wouldn’t expect – the wastewater from Pennsylvania’s gas fracking industry.

This may not sound glamorous, but the reality is that this discovery could fulfill nearly half of America’s lithium needs.

Lithium is the superstar element in our renewable energy transition – a critical component for electric vehicle batteries. However, the country currently only has one large-scale lithium mine, making it heavily reliant on imports.

A domestic ambition for lithium

The U.S. Department of Energy is keen to alter this scenario. Their vision is that, by 2030, all lithium required in the U.S. will be produced domestically. Of course, this ambition to boost the national lithium industry doesn’t come without controversy.

With concerns linked to mining’s impact on the natural environment, potential chemical leaks, and infringement on sacred Indigenous lands, striking a balance seems tricky.

And yet, it is undeniable that lithium-ion batteries hold immense promise for the world’s transition to renewable energy use.

A volcanic past

Pennsylvania hides an ancient secret beneath its surface. The state rests upon the Marcellus Shale, a sedimentary rock formation that is rich in natural gas. It was formed nearly 400 million years ago due to volcanic activity.

This historic geological event also resulted in a substantial lithium deposit from volcanic ash. Over time, deep groundwater succeeded in dissolving the lithium in these rocks – a natural subterranean mining process.

Justin Mackey, lead author of the study describing the discovery, noted that the wastewater dredged up by fracking activities from these depths contains a surprisingly high quantity of lithium.

Pennsylvania’s lithium riches

Pennsylvania, due to its geographic location, is a frontline state in fracking, an activity that breeds multiple environmental and health apprehensions.

Fracking involves drilling an L-shape into the earth to pump water downward, forcing deeper substances, including gas, to the surface.

But, according to Mackey, wastewater from oil and gas is a burgeoning issue. “Right now, it’s just minimally treated and reinjected,” he stated.

This practice may risk losing the invaluable lithium reserves hidden within. The research suggests that proper measurement of lithium reserves in fracking wastewater could result in a beneficial alternative use for this waste.

The future of lithium mining

Analysts based their findings on data reported by oil and gas companies about elements found in their wastewater. They considered data from 2012 to 2023, gathered from the wastewater of 515 wells in Pennsylvania.

Their findings indicate that the Marcellus Shale “has the capacity to provide significant lithium yields for the foreseeable future” – as long as fracking continues.

If researchers can successfully extract even a modest amount of lithium from Pennsylvania’s fracking wastewater, it could fulfill over 30 percent of the current U.S. demand.

Although this sounds promising, the potential environmental impact of this extraction process remains unexplored and heavily depends on the continuation of fracking activities.

With global lithium demand expected to surge by 400 percent in the coming decades due to climate goals, the focus now is on navigating the challenges of meeting these needs and the potential environmental implications brought forth by these solutions.

Balancing innovation with environmental concerns

While the discovery of lithium in Pennsylvania’s fracking wastewater offers a promising avenue to reduce reliance on imports, extracting this valuable resource is far from straightforward.

Current technologies for lithium extraction, such as direct lithium extraction (DLE), are energy-intensive and require significant volumes of water, potentially exacerbating existing environmental issues.

Moreover, the chemical processes involved could pose risks to groundwater quality if not meticulously managed.

Environmental advocates worry about the potential trade-offs. Fracking has already raised concerns about water contamination and seismic activity, and adding lithium extraction to the equation could heighten these risks.

However, researchers are exploring sustainable methods that could mitigate such impacts. For instance, advancements in nanotechnology and filtration systems may offer less invasive ways to extract lithium from wastewater.

As Mackey and his team work on refining the extraction process, questions about scalability loom large. Can these methods be deployed at a scale large enough to meet growing demand without significant environmental harm?

Policymakers and industry leaders will need to navigate this delicate balance, ensuring that innovation doesn’t come at the cost of ecological integrity.

The full study was published in the journal Scientific Reports.

