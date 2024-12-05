Humans and dogs were bonding much earlier than we thought

The saying “dog is man’s best friend” raises an intriguing question: When did this bond between dogs and humans truly begin?

A new study, led by François Lanoë at the University of Arizona, takes a major step toward answering this question. The research sheds light on the early relationships between Indigenous people in the Americas and the canines that roamed the land thousands of years ago.

Relationship between dogs and humans

The study, published in the journal Science Advances, is based on archaeological remains found in Alaska.

The research reveals that the relationship between humans and dogs may have started much earlier than previously thought – around 12,000 years ago, which is well before recorded history in the Americas.

“We now have evidence that canids and people had close relationships earlier than we knew they did in the Americas,” said François Lanoë, an assistant research professor in the U of A School of Anthropology.

This discovery challenges previous assumptions and provides valuable insight into this ancient human-animal connection.

Discovering early canine remains

The breakthrough came in 2018 when Lanoë and his team unearthed a tibia – the lower leg bone – from an adult canine at Swan Point, an archaeological site near Fairbanks, Alaska.

Radiocarbon dating revealed that the bone had belonged to a canine that lived around 12,000 years ago, near the end of the Ice Age.

Further excavation in 2023 at Hollembaek Hill, another site in Alaska, revealed an 8,100-year-old canine jawbone. The bones showed signs that these animals might have been tamed or domesticated by humans.

Did humans feed fish to dogs?

The most intriguing part of the discovery was the chemical analysis of both bones. Researchers found substantial traces of salmon proteins, which indicated that the canines had eaten fish.

This finding was particularly significant, as wild canines in that era typically hunted land animals, not fish. The presence of salmon in the diet suggests a closer relationship between the canines and humans, possibly pointing to a dependence on people for food.

“This is the smoking gun because they’re not really going after salmon in the wild,” said Ben Potter, an archaeologist with the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

The most likely explanation for salmon showing up in the animal’s diet was that they were being fed by humans.

Canines or tamed wolves?

The discovery at Swan Point suggests that humans and dogs had a close bond in the Americas far earlier than we thought.

But is this the earliest domesticated dog in the region? Not necessarily. While these canines were likely dependent on humans, they may not have been fully domesticated dogs as we know them today.

Lanoë pointed out that the specimens from Swan Point and Hollembaek Hill might be too old to be genetically related to the dogs we know today.

“Behaviorally, they seem to be like dogs, as they ate salmon provided by people,” Lanoë explained. “But genetically, they’re not related to anything we know.” It’s possible that these animals were tamed wolves rather than true domesticated dogs.

The study raises a critical question: What exactly defines a dog? Is it their relationship with humans or their genetic traits? As Lanoë noted, this study invites further research into the nature of these early canine companions.

“It asks the existential question, what is a dog?” noted Potter.

Partnership with tribal communities

This study on the relationship between dog and human is part of a long-standing collaboration with tribal communities in Alaska’s Tanana Valley.

Archaeologists have worked in this area since the 1930s, and they often consult with the Healy Lake Village Council before conducting research. The council, which represents the Mendas Cha’ag people indigenous to the region, authorized genetic testing on the canine specimens discovered during this study.

Josh Reuther, an archaeologist at the University of Alaska Museum, highlighted the importance of working with local tribes. Researchers always share their plans with the Healy Lake Village Council before starting studies, including this one.

“It is little – but it is profound – to get the proper permission and to respect those who live on that land,” said Evelynn Combs, a Healy Lake member and archaeologist for the tribe’s cultural preservation office.

Growing up in the Tanana Valley, Combs often explored archaeological sites with archaeologists, developing a deep respect for the connection between her people and the land. Today, she is part of a community where nearly everyone shares a strong bond with their dogs.

“I really like the idea that, in the record, however long ago, it is a repeatable cultural experience that I have this relationship and this level of love with my dog,” Combs said. “I know that throughout history, these relationships have always been present.”

A timeless bond

This discovery reaffirms what many have always known: the relationship between humans and dogs is ancient and enduring. In the Tanana Valley, where tribal members have long considered their dogs to be mystic companions, this connection spans millennia.

For Combs, this bond is more than historical; it is a part of her life. “We still had our companions,” she said, reflecting on the centuries of shared history between people and dogs.

As the research continues, it reminds us that the relationship between humans and their canine companions is far older than we might have imagined – it’s a timeless bond that transcends geography.

The study is published in the journal Science Advances.

