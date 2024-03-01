Invasive brown bears are digging up Japan’s artificial forests

In Hokkaido’s Shiretoko Peninsula, Japan, the presence of invasive brown bears in artificial conifer forests has been linked to significant disruptions in tree growth, a recent study reveals. Researchers investigating the interaction between these bears and reforested areas found that the bears’ search for cicada nymphs, an atypical food source, leads to root damage and soil nitrogen alterations, subsequently stunting tree growth.

This behavior, peculiar to human-planted conifer forests, underscores the unintended consequences of artificial afforestation efforts and the complex dynamics between wildlife and human-modified landscapes.

The Shiretoko Peninsula

The Shiretoko Peninsula, a World Nature Heritage site, is known for its rich biodiversity and is home to Japan’s largest brown bear population. With conservation efforts leading to a rebound in bear numbers since the 1990s, the peninsula has become a focal point for understanding human-wildlife coexistence.

This balance is challenged by the peninsula’s dual role as a habitat for wildlife and a hub for human activity, including tourism and reforestation projects initiated in the 1970s to restore the region’s original forested state through the planting of conifers such as larch and spruce.

Japan’s brown bears

Professor Kanji Tomita from Kochi University and Professor Tsutom Hiura from the University of Tokyo have delved into how brown bears interact with these artificial forests. Their findings reveal a marked difference in bear behavior in artificial forests compared to natural ones.

“In our latest study, we found that brown bears have been negatively impacting the growth of replanted larch conifer trees. They come to the new forests to dig for cicada nymphs, a behavior we haven’t seen in natural woodland or heard reported elsewhere in the world,” Hiura explained. This distinction highlights the unique impact of anthropogenic changes on wildlife behaviors and ecosystem dynamics.

Diminished tree growth

The research team’s analysis involved comparing soil and tree samples from areas affected and unaffected by bear digging within these artificial forests. The difficulty in locating undisturbed plots led them to select areas where bamboo undergrowth deterred bear activity.

The comprehensive study indicated that bear foraging not only reduced root biomass and soil moisture but also decreased nitrogen levels, culminating in diminished tree growth.

Broader implications

The study’s implications extend beyond the immediate effects on tree growth, touching on broader themes of wildlife conservation and land management.

“Previous studies have not considered the human impacts of afforestation efforts because data were collected from natural ecosystems. So, this study is important for wildlife conservation and understanding the roles of large mammals in anthropogenic landscapes,” Tomita said.

“Referring to knowledge from only pristine ecosystems is not sufficient. To develop more appropriate management strategies for large carnivores, we need to further understand their ecosystem roles in human-made landscapes.”

Natural regeneration methods

“Rather than rely on artificial afforestation (converting land into forest) methods, this research highlights the necessity of introducing natural regeneration methods by seed dispersal from the surrounding area,” Hiura added.

“This will not only restore ecosystems with high species diversity and rich interactions among animals and plants, but it will also be beneficial to human society in the long term.”

Supporting bear populations

The challenges faced by Shiretoko’s brown bears, including limited access to traditional food sources due to human encroachment and climate change, highlight the urgent need for integrated management strategies. By fostering ecosystems that support both bear populations and human activities, the goal is to ensure a harmonious coexistence that benefits both nature and society.

The research serves as a critical reminder of the importance of basing afforestation and conservation efforts on sound ecological research to mitigate conflicts and promote biodiversity.

The study is published in the journal Ecology.

