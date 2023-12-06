Is there life on Mercury? Possibly in the planet's craters, study reveals

Scientists at the Planetary Science Institute have uncovered compelling evidence suggesting the potential for life on Mercury, particularly at its north pole. Using images from NASA’s MESSENGER probe, the researchers discovered features that appear to be salt glaciers within Mercury’s Raditladi and Eminescu craters.

Unlike ice formations on Earth, these glaciers would consist of salt compounds that trapped volatiles such as water, nitrogen, and carbon dioxide.

Origin of the glaciers

The formation of the glaciers is attributed to the impact of space rocks on Mercury’s surface. The impacts penetrated the basaltic outer layer, releasing the volatile-rich compounds from beneath the surface.

Mercury’s extreme temperatures, reaching up to 806°F (430°C) during the day, have since caused the evaporation of these compounds. However, the remnants of the glaciers are identifiable through Earth-like geological features.

Habitable conditions

“These Mercurian glaciers, distinct from Earth’s, originate from deeply buried Volatile Rich Layers (VRLs) exposed by asteroid impacts. Our models strongly affirm that salt flow likely produced these glaciers and that after their emplacement they retained volatiles for over 1 billion years,” said study co-author Bryan Travis.

This comparison sparks the theory that subsurface areas on Mercury, shielded from the Sun’s intense heat, might harbor conditions conducive to extreme forms of life.

Goldilocks zones

“Specific salt compounds on Earth create habitable niches even in some of the harshest environments where they occur, such as the arid Atacama Desert in Chile,” said study lead author Alexis Rodriguez. “This line of thinking leads us to ponder the possibility of subsurface areas on Mercury that might be more hospitable than its harsh surface.”

“These areas could potentially act as depth-dependent ‘Goldilocks zones,’ analogous to the region around a star where the existence of liquid water on a planet might enable life as we know it, but in this case, the focus is on the right depth below the planet’s surface rather than the right distance from a star.”

Volatile Rich Layers

The research challenges the notion of Mercury as a planet devoid of volatiles. It suggests that Volatile Rich Layers (VRLs) are potentially hidden beneath the planet’s surface

“A central mystery concerning Mercury revolves around the genesis of its glaciers and chaotic terrains. What mechanism was responsible for the formation of VRLs? In our research, we introduce a model that integrates recent observational data to address this question,” said Rodriguez.

Mercury’s north pole

“Notably, we examine the Borealis Chaos, located in Mercury’s north polar region. This area is characterized by intricate patterns of disintegration, significant enough to have obliterated entire populations of craters, some dating back approximately 4 billion years.”

“Beneath this collapsed layer lies an even more ancient, cratered paleo-surface, previously identified through gravity studies. The juxtaposition of the fragmented upper crust, now forming chaotic terrain, over this gravity-revealed ancient surface, suggests that the VRLs were emplaced atop an already solidified landscape.”

Challenging long-held theories

Rodriguez said that these findings challenge prevailing theories of VRL formation that traditionally centered on mantle differentiation processes, where minerals separate into different layers within the planet’s interior.

“Instead, the evidence suggests a grand-scale structure, possibly stemming from the collapse of a fleeting, hot primordial atmosphere early in Mercury’s history. This atmospheric collapse might have occurred mostly during the extended nighttime periods when the planet’s surface was not exposed to the Sun’s intense heat.”

Study implications

These insights were made possible through the use of sophisticated models and detailed analysis of observational data. The study represents a significant stride in understanding Mercury’s geological history and its potential to host life.

“This groundbreaking discovery of Mercurian glaciers extends our comprehension of the environmental parameters that could sustain life, adding a vital dimension to our exploration of astrobiology also relevant to the potential habitability of Mercury-like exoplanets,” said Rodriguez.

The research was supported by NASA’s Solar System Workings (SSW) Program. The results are published in the Planetary Science Journal.

