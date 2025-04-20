Is your DNA information safe? Scientists warn of cyber threats

Science is transforming how we see our DNA information and what they can tell us about our bodies. Many researchers now worry that hackers might find holes in these advanced tools and aim for our most personal details.

Experts warn that next-generation DNA sequencing (NGS) might be a new target for cybercriminals who wish to break into or manipulate genetic data.

After carefully looking at every step involved, Dr. Nasreen Anjum from the University of Portsmouth’s School of Computing and her collaborators have offered ways to strengthen data security.

How DNA information powers medicine

NGS allows scientists to decode huge chunks of DNA very quickly. It has helped in cancer analyses, specialized treatments, and identifying microbiologist findings. Many labs benefit from high-tech tools that read DNA to discover gene variants and spot disease markers.

Patients rely on these instruments in clinical settings to decide what treatments they need. Companies and universities also lean on these methods to design new medicines. If this data gets stolen or tampered with, real harm can happen.

How hackers misuse genetic data

“Genomic data is one of the most personal forms of data we have,” stated Dr. Mahreen-Ul-Hassan from the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University, who co-authored the study.

DNA information is extremely private. Attackers can use it to infer family ties or even link data to specific people.

Open-access databases often share large volumes of sequences online. Hackers can slip in cyber-biosecurity exploits by uploading corrupted files or by intercepting data on unsecured networks.

Subtle changes in the data might mislead researchers or hide real patient risks, and that can have serious consequences.

DNA samples can carry malware

Some specialists have experimented with DNA-encoded malware that lurks in the code attached to genetic samples.

If a lab’s system reads the code without proper checks, it can give criminals control. Once inside the network, they might alter or steal sensitive files, or break critical machines.

Industry watchers have also pointed out that many labs use older devices or software. These systems can get infected by trojans hiding in routine updates or from incorrectly set up firewalls.

Even a small data breach in such labs can expose personal information or cripple ongoing studies.

DNA information at risk

Though labs are filled with brilliant minds, not everyone knows how to recognize or stop a cyber infiltration.

Attackers may spot a random “plugged-in” device, an unsecured network share, or a weak password. Sometimes, staff are tricked with phishing emails that appear official, so they click a malicious link.

Insider threats are also a concern. Employees with access to genetic data may decide to profit from it, or they might make a mistake that leaves doors open for attackers. A single slip can let outsiders capture reams of important data.

Ideas for stronger security

“Our work is a wake-up call,” stated Dr. Anjum. She encourages labs and governments to think carefully about the entire NGS process. This means shielding hardware, software, and any data streams between labs.

Encryption can block prying eyes, but some hackers access computers with DNA information and edit it directly.

Better staff training, better oversight, and thorough testing of each system step should be mandatory. This stops threats before they strike.

Protecting DNA information

The researchers noted that genomic data is too big for a single fix. Engineers, biologists, and IT specialists must join forces to create updated rules and new ways to handle data securely. This teamwork helps labs share vulnerabilities and solutions without fear.

Funding bodies also have a role. If they prioritize cyber-biosecurity efforts, labs can upgrade defenses, run safety drills, and share lessons learned. An international network of experts can reduce confusion and missteps in fast-paced research centers.

As we learn more about genetics, criminals also sharpen their tools. The researchers believe that we must stay ahead by constantly reviewing our technology and testing for weaknesses. This could guard personal and clinical details, especially for those seeking precision medicine.

The study is published in the journal IEEE Access.

