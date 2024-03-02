Scientists from Pennsylvania State University have discovered a new way to peek into Earth’s ancient climate secrets by studying traces of mercury buried in old rocks. This technique offers a brand new window into the Early Jurassic, a time when Earth’s environment went through some wild transformations.

Studying mercury in sediments

Volcanic eruptions spew mercury gas high into the air. This gas can travel far and wide before falling back down to Earth. Over millions of years, the mercury gets trapped in layers of sediment that build up at the bottoms of lakes and oceans. By examining these sediment layers, scientists can find clues about volcanic activity from long ago.

The amount of mercury and its specific type (isotopes) act as a fingerprint of these ancient eruptions. This technique helps scientists understand how often volcanoes erupted in the past and what the atmosphere was like back then. Ultimately, studying mercury in sediments helps us piece together how volcanic activity has shaped Earth’s climate over vast stretches of time.

Massive CO2 boost and climate change

“Large igneous provinces are often used as an analog for human-caused climate change because they occur relatively rapidly geologically and release a lot of carbon dioxide,” explained study lead author Isabel Fendley, assistant research professor of Geosciences at Penn State.

The study indicated that the volcanic eruptions released a huge amount of carbon dioxide gas (CO2) into the air. This CO2 boost intensified the greenhouse effect, where heat gets trapped by gases in the atmosphere, causing the planet to warm up.

The drastic temperature change may have affected the oceans, making them more acidic (ocean acidification) with less oxygen (anoxia). These ocean changes would have significantly impacted life in the seas.

Far-reaching impacts on ecosystems

In the ocean, acidification and rising temperatures can disrupt ecosystems, making it harder for some creatures to survive and potentially leading to their extinction. These changes also affect where different ocean creatures live.

On land, volcanic eruptions alter the climate, which in turn affects plant life. This can disrupt the habitats of land animals and also lead to extinctions.

Studying the impact of volcanic eruptions helps us understand the important connection between geological events and the variety of life on Earth. This knowledge can give us insights into why mass extinctions happened in the past and how our climate is changing today.

Current models may underestimate global warming

The amount of carbon dioxide released by the volcanoes, estimated based on the mercury levels, was much lower than what scientists thought was needed to cause such dramatic changes.

This suggests that the volcanic eruptions may have triggered other processes in Earth’s climate system that caused even more warming. These additional warming effects might be just as important as the initial release of greenhouse gases, and our current models might be underestimating how much the Earth actually warms when large amounts of carbon dioxide are released.

“What this shows us is that there are Earth system responses that exacerbate the effects of the carbon the volcanoes emitted,” explained Dr. Fendley. “And based on our results, these feedback processes are actually quite important but not well understood.”

Rethinking how Earth’s climate system works

The research transforms our beliefs about volcanic eruptions and their impact. In the past, climate models treated the connection between volcanoes, carbon dioxide release, and climate change as fairly simple. This study, however, found a more complex relationship between these elements over vast stretches of time.

The changes dramatically affected the variety and distribution of life on Earth. By finding flaws in existing climate models, the study pushes us to rethink how Earth’s climate system works. This not only helps us create more accurate pictures of Earth’s climate history, but also allows us to make better predictions about how volcanic activity, both now and in the future, could affect global climate patterns.

“In addition to historical climate change and understanding the history of life, it’s also relevant for how we understand Earth’s climate and how we investigate what happens to the environment after you release large amounts of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere,” said Dr. Fendley.

The research highlights the importance of combining geological evidence with climate modeling. This approach underlines the intricate nature of Earth’s climate system and how crucial it is to understand the past in order to navigate the future.

The study was published in Nature Geoscience.

