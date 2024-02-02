Ketamine offers hope for treatment-resistant depression • Earth.com
Ketamine
02-02-2024

Ketamine offers hope for treatment-resistant depression

Earth.com staff writer

A new study has demonstrated the effectiveness of ketamine in treating severely depressed veterans. The research sheds light on the real-world application of intravenous (IV) ketamine infusions, offering hope for people suffering from treatment-resistant depression.

Ketamine also shows promise for individuals with complex mental health needs who have struggled to find relief through conventional treatments. 

Ketamine infusions 

The researchers analyzed the outcomes of 215 veterans who received IV ketamine treatments at various Veterans Affairs hospitals across the nation. 

These individuals, who had not found relief from traditional depression treatments such as antidepressants or talk therapy, embarked on a six-week course of ketamine infusions. 

Remarkably, nearly half of the participants witnessed a meaningful decrease in their depression scores, with one quarter experiencing a reduction by half and about 15% achieving full remission.

Significant advancement 

The research was led by Dr. Paul Pfeiffer and Dr. Avinash Hosanagar, both faculty members in the Michigan Medicine  Department of Psychiatry and practitioners at the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System (VAAAHS).

The experts emphasized the importance of their findings, particularly noting that ketamine’s impact, while not universally dramatic, represents a significant advancement in treating those who have exhausted other treatment avenues. 

Measurable responses

“These findings ratchet down the hype about ketamine a bit, because we don’t see dramatic improvement after just one infusion, or strong response in most patients,” said Dr. Pfeiffer.

 “It’s not a silver bullet. But when we see these patients in our clinic, who have been through every treatment available and nothing has worked, to have even a quarter achieve a significant measurable response is very good. We routinely get thanked for making a difference in their lives.” 

Complex mental health needs 

The veterans involved in the study had experienced severe depression that proved resistant to multiple treatments. 

Dr. Hosanagar noted that the impact of IV ketamine is especially significant given that treatment resistant depression was not the only mental health condition the veterans were grappling with. 

In addition to severe depression, 70% of the participants had a diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), 50% had an anxiety disorder, 27% had a diagnosis of alcohol use disorder, and 27% had a substance use disorder diagnosis. 

“The chronic nature of their conditions is not something ketamine will magically reverse, but when they do respond and feel better, and don’t have to wait as long to see an impact as they do with a traditional antidepressant, it instills a sense of hope,” said Dr. Hosanagar.  

Extended treatment 

The research team analyzed data from the VA’s national patient record system to conduct their analysis, examining the effects of ketamine infusions over a 12-month period following the initial treatment. 

On average, patients underwent 18 infusions, indicating a sustained engagement with the treatment protocol. This extended treatment course highlights the potential for ketamine to offer lasting benefits, with many patients continuing to receive infusions every few weeks for months on end.

Broader implications 

The implications extend far beyond the individual success stories. The study provides a crucial dataset that could inform future protocols for the use of IV ketamine in VA hospitals and beyond, potentially revolutionizing the treatment landscape for depression. 

The researchers are optimistic about ketamine’s role in treating treatment-resistant depression, viewing it as part of a broader, evolving strategy that includes other interventions such as rTMS and ECT.

“It’s important to remember that ketamine is relatively new as a treatment, and there are multiple ways it can be delivered,” said Pfeiffer. “I think we’re in for an interesting decade of a changing landscape for care of treatment resistant depression.”

The study is published in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—- 

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

RELATED NEWS
02-02-2024
Ketamine offers hope for treatment-resistant depression
02-02-2024
T cells can now be reprogrammed to slow down and reverse aging
02-02-2024
Trees are struggling to "breathe" and store CO2 as the climate warms
02-02-2024
Some ancient trees looked like nothing ever seen by humans
02-02-2024
Venus, Mars, and Bode's galaxy will light up February's night sky
02-02-2024
World Wetlands Day: The hidden potential of tidal landscapes
02-02-2024
Dementia was extremely rare in ancient times, so why is it now so prevalent?
02-02-2024
Tricking animals with odor could save plants from browsing damage
02-02-2024
New evidence of life on Mars found in Jezero crater lake sediments
02-02-2024
NASA designs nuclear fission reactor to provide electricity on the Moon and Mars
02-02-2024
Mindreading: Neurons can somehow "predict" human speech before we say a word
02-02-2024
The moon is shrinking, causing moonquakes and problems for astronauts
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
Contact Us
© 2024 Earth.com
All rights reserved