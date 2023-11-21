Ozone holes
11-21-2023

Large ozone holes have re-emerged over Antarctica

Earth.com staff writer

A study conducted by researchers at the University of Otago has revealed disturbing trends in ozone holes over Antarctica.

According to the study, the ozone hole has been alarmingly large and persistent over the past few years, contrary to public perception.

Large ozone holes

“The past three years (2020–2022) have witnessed the re-emergence of large, long-lived ozone holes over Antarctica,” wrote the researchers.

“Understanding ozone variability remains of high importance due to the major role Antarctic stratospheric ozone plays in climate variability across the Southern Hemisphere.” 

Focus of the study 

The study authors noted that climate change has already incited new sources of ozone depletion, and the atmospheric abundance of several chlorofluorocarbons has recently been on the rise.

“In this work, we take a comprehensive look at the monthly and daily ozone changes at different altitudes and latitudes within the Antarctic ozone hole.”

Significant discoveries

Hannah Kessenich, the lead author and a PhD candidate in the Department of Physics, said the team found there is much less ozone in the center of the ozone hole compared to 19 years ago.

“This means that the hole is not only larger in area, but also deeper throughout most of spring,” said Kessenich. “We made connections between this drop in ozone and changes in the air that is arriving into the polar vortex above Antarctica. This reveals the recent, large ozone holes may not be caused just by CFCs.”

Delayed recovery

“Taking ozone modulating factors into account, the 2022 Scientific Assessment of Ozone Depletion concluded that the Antarctic ozone hole should be on track to recover by 2065,” wrote the researchers.

“Latest results, however, indicate that recovery may be delayed due to previously unaccounted for chlorine release from wildfire aerosols and anthropogenic emissions.”

Unresolved issue

The Montreal Protocol, which was finalized in 1987, is a global agreement to protect the ozone layer by phasing out the production and consumption of ozone-depleting substances such as chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs).

“Most major communications about the ozone layer over the last few years have given the public the impression that the ‘ozone issue’ has been solved,” said Kessenich.

“While the Montreal Protocol has vastly improved our situation with CFCs destroying ozone, the hole has been amongst the largest on record over the past three years, and in two of the five years prior to that.”

“Our analysis ended with data from 2022, but as of today the 2023 ozone hole has already surpassed the size of the three years prior – late last month it was over 26 million km2, nearly twice the area of Antarctica.”

Study implications

Kessenich emphasized the importance of understanding ozone variability. “We all know about the recent wildfires and cyclones in Australia and New Zealand and the Antarctic ozone hole is part of this picture.”

“While separate from the impact of greenhouse gases on climate, the ozone hole interacts with the delicate balance in the atmosphere. Because ozone usually absorbs UV light, a hole in the ozone layer can not only cause extreme UV levels on the surface of Antarctica, but it can also drastically impact where heat is stored in the atmosphere.”

“Downstream effects include changes to the Southern Hemisphere’s wind patterns and surface climate, which can impact us locally,” said Kessenich.

The study is published in the journal Nature Communications.

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—- 

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

RELATED NEWS
11-21-2023
Wild falcons are highly intelligent and eager to show it
11-21-2023
Four-month-old babies show signs of self-awareness
11-21-2023
Coffee grounds could help prevent neurodegenerative diseases
11-21-2023
Large ozone holes have re-emerged over Antarctica
11-21-2023
More than 70,000 deaths in Europe were heat-related in 2022
11-21-2023
Ripple effects of climate change have created a 'new ocean'
11-21-2023
Webb sees mysterious features in the heart of our Milky Way galaxy
11-21-2023
Orion captures stunning photo of Earth and the Moon from far away
11-21-2023
Sci-fi comes to life: 3D food printing could revolutionize our kitchens
11-21-2023
Cryovolcanic comet explodes again as it heads towards Earth
11-21-2023
Emissions Gap Report: Paris pledges are not enough to avoid catastrophe
11-20-2023
Emotions inspired by music shape our most enduring memories
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
Contact Us
© 2023 Earth.com
All rights reserved