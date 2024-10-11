Lightning on Earth can influence the weather in space

In nature, everything is connected. But have you ever considered how lightning bolts in our atmosphere might affect the weather in space?

Exploring this connection, a team of researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder have discovered a new link between weather on Earth and weather in space.

Ripple effect of lightning strikes on space

The weather here on Earth doesn’t only result in glorious sunshine or chilly snowfall. It’s far-reaching consequences stretch far beyond our blue skies, all the way to the space surrounding our planet.

A group of researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder has uncovered a significant link between terrestrial and extraterrestrial weather patterns, all thanks to our common friend – lightning.

Release of extra-hot electrons

When lightning strikes, it’s not only light and thunder that ensues. According to the Boulder team, a kind of electron downpour begins in the inner radiation belt, a region of space around the Earth abundant in charged particles.

But what’s so special about this downpour? These aren’t your regular electrons – they’re extra-hot.

“These particles are the scary ones or what some people call ‘killer electrons,'” explains Max Feinland, lead author of this study.

Feinland, an Aerospace Engineering Sciences graduate from CU Boulder, warns of the danger these electrons pose. “They can penetrate the metal on satellites, hit circuit boards and can be carcinogenic if they hit a person in space.”

Exploring the radiation belts

Lauren Blum, a co-author and assistant professor at the Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics (LASP) at CU Boulder, elaborated on radiation belts, which are generated by Earth’s magnetic field.

Blum explained that two of these regions encircle our planet: While they move a lot over time, the inner belt tends to begin more than 600 miles above the surface.

These radiation belts function like a barrier between Earth’s atmosphere and the rest of the solar system, trapping charged particles from the sun.

But the radiation belts are not completely impermeable. High-energy electrons, as it turns out, can fall towards our planet from the outer radiation belt, and a similar phenomenon comes from the inner belt, too.

Lightning and weather in space

You might be wondering, what does all this have to do with lightning? It appears that the energy from a lightning bolt on Earth can spiral radio waves deep into space.

When these waves encounter electrons in the radiation belts, they can jostle them free, triggering a phenomenon called “lightning-induced electron precipitation.” This process can impact the chemistry of Earth’s atmosphere.

High-energy electrons in the inner belt

While converting data from NASA’s now-retired SAMPEX satellite, Feinland noticed clumps of high-energy electrons within the inner radiation belt.

This observation contradicted widely-accepted beliefs that there aren’t any high-energy electrons in the inner belt at all.

Compelled to investigate further, Feinland compared these electron surges to records of lightning strikes in North America over a decade (1996-2006). The results were astounding: spikes in electrons occurred within a second of terrestrial lightning strikes.

Space weather after a lightning strike

The team’s theory suggests that after a lightning strike, Earth’s radio waves kick-start an interstellar pinball game with the electrons in the inner belt.

These electrons then start bouncing between Earth’s northern and southern hemispheres at lightning speed (no pun intended!) – about 0.2 seconds. This bouncing knocks some electrons out of the belt and into our atmosphere.

“You have a big blob of electrons that bounces, and then returns and bounces again,” explained Blum. These events may happen mostly during periods of high solar activity, which restocks the inner belt with high-energy electrons.

New frontiers in space weather

The exploration of lightning’s impact on space weather marks a novel frontier in atmospheric and space sciences.

As researchers continue to uncover more about this intriguing interconnection, there is a growing emphasis on employing advanced satellite technology and computational models to forecast space weather events with greater precision.

Understanding the mechanisms of lightning-induced electron precipitation could potentially lead to the advancement of protective measures for spacecraft and astronauts, safeguarding human endeavors as we push further into space.

The collaboration between Earth-based meteorology and space science provides a more integrated approach to studying our planetary environment, yielding insights that can enhance the resilience of our space infrastructure.

Future missions and satellite design

The revelation of high-energy electron phenomena associated with lightning has significant implications for the engineering and operation of satellites.

As these “killer electrons” can pierce satellite shielding and cause serious damage, the aerospace industry must prioritize the development of more robust materials and engineering solutions that can withstand such threats.

Future space missions might also benefit from an increased focus on monitoring lightning activity and corresponding electron fluctuations, utilizing this data as part of risk assessment and mission planning.

As we venture into a future where space travel becomes increasingly routine, adapting to these newfound challenges will be essential to ensure the safety and longevity of our exploratory and commercial ventures beyond the Earth’s atmosphere.

Future implications of the research

This research is not only intriguing but holds significant implications for the future. An improved understanding and ability to predict these phenomena could help avoid radiation-related dangers to people and electronic devices in space.

Feinland, who was profoundly affected by the opportunity to engage in such research, hopes that their findings may urge all of us to reconsider how much we underestimate the interconnectedness of things in this universe.

So, the next time you watch a lightning storm, remember the extra-hot electrons dancing in space.

The study is published in the journal Nature Communications.

