Listening to the streets: Skateboarding is an experience shaped by sound

Skateboarding is more than just a sport; it’s a symphony of sounds and silence. A new study reveals that sound plays a critical and often overlooked role in how skateboarders interact with their craft.

Skateboarders not only see their environment but also feel and hear it. Images and videos may show the spectacular stunts, but they don’t capture the whole experience.

Listening to the streets

The sounds and vibrations emanating from the urban surfaces – the “skatesound” – provide insights that are integral to the skateboarding experience.

These sounds enable skateboarders to verify the success of their maneuvers, evaluate the suitability of surfaces for skating, and function as a social cue.

For some, the sensory stimulation of skateboarding can be therapeutic and a way to connect with their fellow skateboarders.

The skatesound paradox

However, the study introduces an interesting concept – the “skatesound paradox.”

Skateboarders are conscious of the intrusive nature of the noise they produce and adjust their behavior accordingly in certain situations to minimize this disruption.

Surprisingly, skateboarders describe the sound of the sport as both abrasive and pleasant.

For some, sound is an essential part of the experience, offering a therapeutic sensory aid, especially to those who identify as neurodiverse.

The sound of inclusivity

Researchers from the University of Exeter, conducted interviews with 18 adult skateboarders aged between 19 and 51 from diverse geographies and experience levels.

The study revealed that skatesound was an inclusive experience, offering engagement for some who may feel excluded by more traditional and regulated sports.

Dr. Paul O’Connor, one of the researchers, shared quotes from skateboarders who described the sound of skateboarding in sensory and graphic terms.

They used expressions like “clattering,” “an irritant,” “rolling, rough, smooth tickling in my ear,” and “rough and in your face. Loud in the best way.”

Listening to feel, not just to hear

The research also highlights some heartening stories from the skateboarders.

Alfie, a skilled skateboarder, spoke of how the rhythm and flow of skatesound made him a more empathetic person, helping him deal with anxiety and increasing his self-awareness of his neurodiversity.

Interestingly, most of the skateboarders were against the idea of listening to music through headphones while skateboarding, viewing it as anti-social.

The sport for them is a communal activity, and wearing headphones disrupts the connection with the group and the overall experience.

However, those who chose to listen to music through headphones while skateboarding had their reasons.

Music helped with focus for some skateboarders, while headphones served as a social barrier for others – offering them an added layer of confidence.

The auditory canvas of skateboarding

The research sheds light on the underappreciated sensory element of skateboarding.

The study, led by Professor Brian Glenney and Dr. Max Boutin, revealed that the skateboard is not just a toy or sports object but an “ear beneath the feet.”

Next time you hear the thrum of wheels on concrete and the clatter of a board hitting the pavement, consider the symphony of sounds that the skateboarders are attuning to.

They’re not simply making noise. Skateboarders are engaged in deep sensory learning, bonding with their friends, and perhaps, finding an unusual solace in an otherwise noisy world.

Skateboarding as a sensory experience

Skateboarding is more than a physical activity – it’s a full-body sensory experience. From the vibration of the board against their feet to the rhythmic sounds of wheels against the pavement, skateboarders operate through every possible use of their senses.

They feel what the deck feels, find resistance from the surface, and even pick up on subtle shifts in sound to find-tune their moves in real time.

For many, skateboarding is a unique way to engage with the world. Unlike other sports that rely heavily on visual cues, skateboarders develop a deep connection to their surroundings through sound and touch.

The constant feedback loop between movement and skatesound not only sharpens their skills but also deepens their understanding of space, balance, and flow.

This heightened sensory awareness makes skateboarding more than just a sport – it is an art form, a venue for self-expression, and for some, even a form of therapy.

The full study was published in the journal Sport in Society.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–