Living near an airport could damage your heart

When we think of airport neighborhoods, we often imagine the hustle and bustle and the constant sounds of take-offs and landings. However, a recent study led by researchers at the University College London (UCL) highlights an unseen, alarming health risk to those living in such areas: a heightened chance of heart problems.

The study reveals a concerning link between high aircraft noise exposure and poor heart function, increased risks of heart attacks and strokes, and life-threatening heart rhythms.

Heart health after living near airports

The researchers examined 3,635 individuals who resided near major airports in England – specifically Heathrow, Gatwick, Birmingham, and Manchester.

The goal was to assess whether people living in areas with higher aircraft noise levels have decreased heart health compared to those who live in quieter neighborhoods.

Focusing on heart imaging data, the researchers found a significant association between exposure to higher levels of noise from airports and changes in heart structure and function.

Individuals exposed to more aircraft noise had heart muscles that were less flexible and thicker. These changes make the heart less effective at contracting and expanding, which impairs its ability to pump blood efficiently.

Furthermore, the observed structural changes in the heart translated into reduced overall efficiency in circulating blood throughout the body.

Aircraft noise at night

The study highlighted that night-time aircraft noise had an even more pronounced impact. This could be due to disruptions in sleep, which is crucial for maintaining heart health, as well as the likelihood of longer exposure during nighttime when people are typically at home.

“Our study is observational so we cannot say with certainty that high levels of aircraft noise caused these differences in heart structure and function,” explained senior author Dr. Gaby Captur.

“However, our findings add to a growing body of evidence that aircraft noise can adversely affect heart health.”

Broader impact of aircraft noise

Noise pollution can trigger stress responses and over-activate the sympathetic nervous system, leading to elevated blood pressure and the release of stress hormones like cortisol. These factors can contribute to heart abnormalities, inflammation, and atherosclerosis.

“Aircraft noise at night has been shown to affect sleep quality, and this may be an important factor affecting health,” added Professor Anna Hansell of the University of Leicester.

The experts estimate that individuals with heart abnormalities linked to aircraft noise may face up to four times the risk of major cardiac events.

Mitigating exposure to aircraft noise

The study’s findings emphasize the critical need for action by both government and industry to mitigate aircraft noise exposure, particularly for protecting the heart health of communities near airports.

High noise levels are not just a nuisance but a potential public health risk, with direct links to cardiovascular problems.

Dr. Cristian Topriceanu, the study’s first author, explained that noise exposure can trigger various health issues that, in turn, impact heart health.

Increased BMI (Body Mass Index): Noise-related stress and disrupted sleep can contribute to weight gain, a significant risk factor for heart disease.

Noise-related stress and disrupted sleep can contribute to weight gain, a significant risk factor for heart disease. Higher blood pressure: Prolonged noise exposure can activate stress responses, raising blood pressure and straining the heart.

Protecting heart health near airports

Given these risks, Professor Anna Hansell stressed the importance of adopting lifestyle measures to protect heart health, regardless of noise exposure. She recommended the following preventive strategies

A balanced diet: Eating nutrient-rich foods supports overall cardiovascular health.

Eating nutrient-rich foods supports overall cardiovascular health. Regular physical activity: Exercise strengthens the heart and helps maintain a healthy weight.

Exercise strengthens the heart and helps maintain a healthy weight. Managing chronic conditions: Keeping conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure under control minimizes strain on the heart.

These measures not only reduce the risk of heart disease but also build resilience against stressors like environmental noise.

While individual efforts are vital, the study calls for systemic interventions to address the root causes of noise pollution and its health impacts.

Damaging impact of noise pollution

“This innovative study reveals the potential invisible impact for those living close to some of our biggest travel hubs,” said Professor James Leiper from the British Heart Foundation.

“While observational studies like this can’t prove cause and effect, these findings add to previous research showing the damaging impact of noise pollution on our heart health.”

The study highlights the need for further research and immediate action to address noise pollution. For those living near airports, understanding these risks is the first step toward safeguarding long-term heart health.

The study is published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

