Longevity pills for dogs could help humans live longer too

Is your beloved dog more than just a loyal companion – perhaps even a partner in your journey toward a longer, healthier life?

New scientific advancements suggest that our canine friends might offer more than love and loyalty. Dogs may ultimately hold the power to potentially extend both their lives and ours.

The question at the heart of this is – What if our dogs could live forever, and their secret to longevity could provide us with healthier, extended lives?

This intriguing thought has given rise to a new kind of synergy between the promotion of canine and human health.

What’s new in the world of dog longevity?

Early next year, the US biotech start-up Loyal, anticipates the release of LOY-002, a daily pill designed to give dogs at least an extra year of healthy life.

This San Francisco-based enterprise has secured a staggering $125m in funding from companies previously hesitant to invest in human longevity projects due to their potentially lengthy timelines.

Celine Halioua, founder and CEO of Loyal, which is under the umbrella of Cellular Longevity, suggests this endeavor could also benefit our species.

“Finding out how to prevent canine age-related decline is a really strong proxy for doing the same with humans because dogs get similar age-related diseases, and share our environments and habits in ways laboratory mice do not,” said Halioua.

The LOY-002 pill aims to address metabolic changes tied to aging, reducing frailty by controlling age-related insulin increases.

“We’re not making immortal dogs. The way the drug extends lifespan, we hypothesise, is by extending health and thus shortening the rate of aging,” explained Halioua.

A promising drug for dog longevity

Almost a thousand miles away, researchers are working towards the same goal using rapamycin, a widely available drug.

A part of the Dog Aging Project, this study indicates that low doses of rapamycin could boost the lifespan of dogs and improve their heart and cognitive functions.

According to Daniel Promislow, a biogerontologist at the University of Washington and co-director of the project, the study is far more advanced than any human-centric research.

“What we’re doing is the equivalent of a 40-year-long study on humans, testing the ability of a drug to increase healthy lifespan,” said Promislow.

Kate Creevy, co-founder and chief veterinary officer of the project, emphasizes their unique opportunity to examine findings by various factors – male and female dogs, pre- or post-spaying. The research could carry implications for women pre- and post-menopause.

“We also have data on what age dogs have been spayed – which could cross over to the variation in age that women have their menopause – and data on why they were spayed, which could cross over to women who have had hysterectomies for medical reasons,” said Creevy.

Promislow is hopeful that the research will demonstrate that rapamycin could grant dogs an additional three years of healthy life. If successful, he believes it could be a turning point in identifying how to offer humans additional healthy lifespan.

The human connection

The quest to extend the lives of dogs is warmly greeted by the human longevity community.

Professor Tom Rando, the director of the Broad Stem Cell Research Centre at the University of California, admires the work.

“If we’re successful with dogs, it could be a turning point in informing us how to give human populations extra healthy lifespan too,” said Professor Rando.

The secret to longer life

However, Jamie Justice of Wake Forest University School of Medicine points out that without a consensus on a human biomarker of aging to test these drugs, their application to human subjects remains uncertain.

The focus is now on agreeing on these parameters. Then, Justice believes, the work that will yield the most exciting results can begin – results that can be taken to market.

Exciting times lie ahead as we look towards our best friends for the secret to longer and healthier living. In this quest for longevity, dogs might prove to be more than just man’s best friend.

They could also be our pathway to a future of enhanced health and extended lifespans.

