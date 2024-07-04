Article image
07-04-2024

Missing link between growth size and lifespan identified

Earth.com staff writer

Many scientists believe that in mammals, there’s a tradeoff between growth and lifespan. Pugs, for example, are known to live longer than their larger counterpart in the dog world, the Great Dane. 

But a new study conducted by Chen Hou, an associate professor of biological sciences at the Missouri University of Science and Technology, shows that when more energy is allocated to the creation of better cellular materials, longevity is enhanced.

Energetic cost of biosynthesis 

Hou argued that his “take-home message” from this research is that if you allocate more energy to making improved cellular materials, you will live longer – a concept that he says engineers may be more familiar with than biologists.

“The existing life history theories suggested a tradeoff between growth and somatic maintenance, meaning more energy spent on growth would result in less for maintaining health,” Hou explained. 

“But this study reveals that the energy cost for biosynthesis is a hidden physiological mechanism underlying the well-established negative correlation between growth and lifespan in mammalian species.”

Linking growth and lifespan

Hou’s study uses a new research model based on energy conservation to explain the physiological effect of the variation in the energetic cost on the aging process. It also illustrates its role in linking growth and lifespan.

“Previously, the energetic cost of biosynthesis has been thought to be a constant across species and therefore was not considered a contributor to the variation in any life history traits, such as growth and lifespan,” Hou said.

“This study employs a recently proposed model based on energy conservation to explain the physiological effect of the variation in this energetic cost on the aging process and illustrates its role in linking growth and lifespan.”

Negative correlation between growth and lifespan

The study shows that after controlling two energy components – mass-specific metabolic rate and the energetic cost of biosynthesis – there is still a negative correlation between growth constant and lifespan, revealing that the energetic cost of biosynthesis is a link between growth and longevity in mammals.

According to Hou, since the energy cost of biosynthesis links growth to aging processes, allocating more energy to growth may enhance somatic maintenance.

Thus, the conventional understanding of the tradeoff between growth and maintenance needs to be more carefully analyzed, and the potential combined effect of metabolic rate and energetic cost of biosynthesis should be considered in similar studies of aging.

The study is published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–

RELATED NEWS
2024/07/Ribbontail-ray.jpg
07-04-2024
How did the ribbontail ray get its electric blue spots?
2024/07/Growth-and-lifespan.jpg
07-04-2024
Missing link between growth size and lifespan identified
2024/07/Baby-Carrots.jpg
07-04-2024
Baby carrots: Snack your way to better health
2024/07/Tree-species.jpg
07-04-2024
Many tree species are moving to colder and wetter regions
2024/07/universe_life_humans_dna_milky-way-galaxy_drake-equation_1.jpg
07-04-2024
Are humans alone in our galaxy? It's not likely, but it's possible
2024/07/fireworks_july-4th_air-quality_particulate-matter_pm25_1m.jpg
07-04-2024
Fireworks have an alarming impact on air quality
2024/07/pillars-of-creation_webb-hubble-mosaic_no-labels_NASA_1m.jpg
07-04-2024
'Pillars of Creation' in new 3D video from NASA as you've never seen them before
2024/07/Songbird-memory.jpg
07-03-2024
Tiny songbirds are masters of memory and adaptation
2024/07/healthy-pregnancy_zinc_calcium_1m.jpg
07-03-2024
Calcium and zinc are keys to a healthier pregnancy
2024/07/bacteria_salmonella_imprint_1m.jpg
07-03-2024
Bacteria and IMPRINT: A new era in DNA transformation
2024/07/Flood-prediction.jpg
07-03-2024
Predicting floods: It's not just about rainfall
2024/07/Mushrooms-species.jpg
07-03-2024
Mushroom magic: New species discovered in Africa
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
Subscribe
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
facebook icon
instagram icon
twitter icon
pinterest icon
Contact Us
© 2024 Earth.com
All rights reserved