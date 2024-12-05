Male African elephants develop distinct personality traits with age

Elephants are renowned for their intelligence, which rivals that of other highly intelligent animals like primates and dolphins. They are also known for their rich social lives including strong family bonds.

Now, a new study reveals that the personalities of elephants are more complex than we imagined.

The researchers found that male African elephants have distinct personalities; and adapt their behavior to fit the social context around them.

Personality traits of elephants

Before we jump into the findings, let’s understand what researchers mean by “personality traits.”

In the animal kingdom, these traits reflect consistent individual differences in behavior, often referred to as “temperament.”

Prior studies have highlighted the unique personality types among elephants within controlled environments. But the best arena for understanding their social dynamics is in the wild.

This insight comes from Caitlin O’Connell-Rodwell and colleagues at Stanford University, Harvard University, and Utopia Scientific.

Male elephant personalities

The researchers observed 34 male African savannah elephants in Namibia’s Etosha National Park from 2007 to 2011.

The team identified five consistent behavioral traits: aggression, dominance, friendly social interactions, self-comforting, and calmness.

However, unlike many other animals that demonstrate fixed personalities, these elephants proved to be quite adaptable. They changed their behavior depending on who was around them.

Social dynamics and behavior

For example, when younger males were nearby, older males performed more friendly and dominant actions. Yet, in the presence of a socially influential elephant, friendly behaviors decreased.

The most dominant elephants, interestingly, exhibited aggression and friendliness equally – demonstrating the importance of balance in their social success.

The findings highlight the first known instance of adult male elephants displaying distinct personality traits in the wild.

Dominant personality traits across elephants

“Male elephants display five distinct character traits (affiliative, aggressive, dominant, anxious, and calm) consistently across time and context, and are also distinct from each other in how they display these five character traits,” noted the study authors.

The experts also found that younger male elephants were more similar to each other in temperament, suggesting that unique personalities develop as these animals age.

Older males tend to exhibit more individuality, which is likely a result of life experience shaping their behaviors.

Adaptation matters for social success

Elephants’ adaptability goes beyond just showing personality. The research emphasizes that social context is key to their behavior.

The ability to adjust behavior appears to make the most dominant elephants more successful socially. Elephants that balanced aggression with friendliness seemed to navigate their complex social environments better than those leaning towards either extreme.

Moreover, mixed-age groups appeared to benefit the overall well-being of these elephant societies. Younger elephants learn the ropes of social interaction from older, more dominant males, while the presence of diverse personalities helps foster a balanced, cooperative atmosphere.

These findings demonstrate that maintaining these social dynamics in both wild and captive populations could greatly benefit elephant welfare.

Implications of varied elephant personalities

Understanding elephant personalities isn’t just an interesting fact – it has significant implications for conservation. Managing elephants in both the wild and captivity could be improved by recognizing their distinct personalities and social adaptability.

Efforts to preserve elephants must consider these social dynamics to ensure these intelligent animals thrive.

Caitlin O’Connell-Rodwell and her team have deepened our understanding of these iconic animals. By demonstrating both consistency and flexibility in the personality of male elephants, the study points towards how much social adaptability contributes to their success.

This nuanced insight from Stanford University could help conservationists provide better environments for both wild and captive elephants, ensuring a more natural social experience for these majestic animals.

More about African male elephants

African male elephants, also known as bulls, live very different social lives compared to female elephants. Unlike female elephants, which stay in close-knit family groups led by a matriarch, male elephants leave their family units upon reaching adolescence.

They then join loosely formed all-male groups or lead largely solitary lives. These all-male groups often function based on complex dominance hierarchies, where older males assert dominance over younger ones.

Male elephants are also known for their unique role in the ecosystem. Their behaviors, such as tree-pushing and digging for water, shape the landscape, creating waterholes and pathways that benefit other animals. These interactions highlight not only their physical power but also their ecological importance.

Musth is a natural condition in male elephants characterized by a significant increase in testosterone levels, leading to heightened aggression and dominance. This behavior plays an important role in helping males compete for mates during the breeding season.

Understanding the changes in their personalities can help improve the management and care of both wild and captive elephants, ensuring their well-being and safety.

The study is published in the journal PLOS ONE.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–