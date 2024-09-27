Mammal evolution kicked off with daring 'experiments'

In the mesmerizing world of mammal evolution, an exciting discovery has emerged from Brazil, shedding new light on our understanding of the evolution of distinct mammalian traits.

Fossils of the mammal-precursor species, Brasilodon quadrangularis and Riograndia guaibensis, provide us with intriguing insights into the formation of the mammalian jaw and middle ear.

The fossils reveal that evolutionary experiments were taking place far earlier than previously theorized.

Evolutionary journey of mammal ancestors

Mammals are unique among vertebrates, boasting a distinct jaw structure and the presence of three middle ear bones. Earlier vertebrates only had a single middle ear bone, and scientists have been eager to uncover how this transition occurred.

The labyrinth of history guides us to mammalian ancestors known as cynodonts, revealing how they gradually evolved these unique traits. For the first time, cutting-edge CT scanning technology allowed researchers to digitally reconstruct the jaw joint of these cynodonts.

It became apparent that the connection between the skull and the lower jaw, a widely recognized “mammalian-style” contact, was present in Riograndia guaibensis.

Astoundingly, this species lived a good 17 million years before the previously oldest recorded example of this structure.

But the plot thickens when we turn to another species. In Brasilodon quadrangularis, a species believed to be more closely related to mammals, there was no such contact.

Daring experimentalists of evolution

The fossil findings paint a picture of our mammal ancestors as the daring experimentalists of evolution.

These animals tested the waters with varying jaw functions, leading to “mammalian” traits which manifested independently in different bloodlines. Thus, the early stages of mammalian evolution were far more diverse and intricate than what was previously believed.

James Rawson, the study’s lead author based in Bristol’s School of Earth Sciences, emphasized the significance of this revelation.

“The acquisition of the mammalian jaw contact was a key moment in mammal evolution,” said Rawson.

“What these new Brazilian fossils have shown is that different cynodont groups were experimenting with various jaw joint types, and that some features once considered uniquely mammalian evolved numerous times in other lineages as well.”

Understanding early mammal evolution

This astounding discovery creates a domino effect of implications for our understanding of the early stages of mammal evolution.

It illustrates the evolution of features such as the mammalian jaw joint and middle ear bones in a patchwork fashion across various cynodont groups.

Dr. Agustín Martinelli, from the Museo Argentino de Ciencias Natural of Buenos Aires, remarked on the treasure trove of knowledge unveiled by these fossils.

“Over the last years, these tiny fossil species from Brazil have brought marvelous information that enriches our knowledge about the origin and evolution of mammalian features. We are just in the beginning and our multinational collaborations will bring more news soon,” said Dr. Martinelli.

South American fossil record

Meanwhile, the research team is thrilled to explore the South American fossil record, known for its richness and potential to enhance our understanding.

Professor Marina Soares of the Museu Nacional, Brazil, further emphasized the region’s importance: “Nowhere else in the world has such a diverse array of cynodont forms, closely related to the earliest mammals.”

The team aims to integrate these new findings with existing data to explore how the early jaw joints functioned and contributed to the development of the mammalian form.

According to Rawson, the study opens new doors for paleontological research, as these fossils provide invaluable evidence of the complex and varied evolutionary experiments that ultimately gave rise to modern mammals.

From ancient ancestors to modern mammals

The discovery of these fossils opens up new avenues for exploring other fossil records worldwide, allowing scientists to re-examine previous finds with fresh insights.

The story of mammal evolution is now more complex and intricate than ever before, reminding us that evolution is not a straight path but a winding journey full of surprises.

New fossil discoveries are changing our understanding of the transition from ancient ancestors to modern mammals. With continued exploration in Brazil and beyond, the mysteries of our evolutionary past are beginning to unfold in fascinating ways.

The study is published in the journal Nature.

