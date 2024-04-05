Feeding habits shaped the skulls of humans and dinosaurs

Feeding habits have sculpted the very bones of our heads, according to a fascinating new study. For over a century and a half, scientists have been intrigued by a peculiar feature shared across the skulls of terrestrial vertebrates. From the majestic dinosaurs of the past to humans today, there is a notable gap in the temple region.

A collaborative effort between researchers from the University of Tübingen and Ruhr University Bochum has shed light on this mystery. The research illuminates how dietary behaviors have influenced our anatomical structure.

A gap in knowledge: the temple mystery

A conspicuous opening at the temple in the skulls of terrestrial vertebrates has intrigued scientists for decades. In reptiles, this feature is often manifested as a pair of gaps, sparking questions about their origin and significance.

The study, led by a dedicated team from Tübingen and Bochum, offers a compelling explanation. The researchers have linked the forces exerted during feeding to the evolution of these skeletal structures.

Unveiling the origins of skull shape

Dr. Ingmar Werneburg from the University of Tübingen, a key figure in the study, emphasized the diverse skull and bone shapes noted by scientists. Yet, the origin of temple bars and openings and their impact on understanding vertebrates’ biology and relationships was unclear until now.

Professor Holger Preuschoft from Ruhr University Bochum, renowned for his contributions to functional morphology, introduced a fundamental principle underpinning the study’s hypothesis.

Professor Preuschoft explained that bone mass forms in areas subjected to compressive stresses. Additionally, he emphasized the need for mechanical rest to prevent the formation of pseudarthrosis, or false joints.

The evolutionary impact of diet

The experts analyzed various fossilized reptiles, including dinosaurs, ultimately comparing the skulls of land vertebrates across millions of years of evolution.

The analysis unveiled a fascinating aspect of human anatomy: a substantial temporal opening above the cheekbone. This feature allows the jaw muscle to connect to the lower jaw, creating a passage that is palpable when chewing.

Following this discovery, the team observed that intense biting at the jaw’s front, possibly aided by fangs, generates significant tension spreading from above the eyes towards the neck. This tension prompts the formation of bone braces in the temple region.

Skull features and feeding habits

Additionally, reptiles exhibit an extra skull feature related to their feeding habits. Due to their propensity to bite at the back of the jaw, they leverage greater biting force. This increased force is made possible by the shorter leverage distance from the jaw joint.

According to Werneburg, such action induces a compressive stress that necessitates a bone bridge behind the eye. When this intersects with the upper compressive stress from a frontal bite, the forces partially merge. This interaction can potentially lead to the formation of a second zygomatic arch.

A structural symphony

Preuschoft’s earlier research on the impact of these forces on modern animal skulls, along with tests on bone breakage thresholds, laid the groundwork. This foundational work allowed for the application of these insights to vertebrate evolutionary history.

Consequently, the study reveals that shaking prey or tearing leaves introduces additional lateral shearing forces, causing further temple modifications. The jaw muscles play a critical role in stabilizing the skull. They transfer these forces back to the teeth, preventing potential fractures.

Evolutionary insights: Feeding the future of paleontology

This research marks a significant advancement. The study enhances our understanding of how feeding habits have shaped the skulls of terrestrial vertebrates over millions of years.

By linking dietary behaviors to evolutionary changes in skull morphology, the research offers a fresh perspective on the intricate relationship between form, function, and evolution. Subsequently, it paves the way for more accurate reconstructions of extinct animals’ lifestyles.

In essence, the study conducted by the team from the University of Tübingen and Ruhr University Bochum has not only solved a longstanding scientific puzzle but also underscored the profound influence of feeding habits on the evolutionary development of terrestrial vertebrates.

As we continue to explore the depths of our planet’s history, findings like these serve as a reminder of the intricate connections binding all forms of life.

The study is published in the journal The Anatomical Record.

